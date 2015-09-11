Blackmagic Design Announces Teranex 4.2 Update

Blackmagic Design today announced the immediate availability of Teranex 4.2 Update which adds advanced noise reduction algorithms, Level A SDI support, audio metering and more to Teranex Express. With this new software update customers can now dramatically improve the picture quality of noisy source footage, as well as convert between 1089 different SD, HD and Ultra HD video formats up to 2160p60, all in realtime.

Teranex 4.2 Update is available for download now, free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.

The new Teranex 4.2 Update means that Teranex Express customers can use noise reduction in real time while simultaneously performing format conversions. The output can be previewed on the built in display or an external monitor so customers can immediately see the results of their noise reduction settings. A convenient split screen mode shows before and after, with overlays to indicate which parts of the image are being processed for noise reduction.

The advanced noise reduction features of Teranex Express are perfect for customers that need to remove noise from old tapes, weak incoming transmission signals, or even poorly lit camera sources. Teranex’s noise reduction algorithms work in real time by applying spatial noise reduction to still areas of the image and temporal noise reduction to moving areas, resulting in higher quality images on all up, down and cross conversions between SD, HD and Ultra HD.

Teranex 4.2 Update also adds timecode display and audio meters, along with video and format information on the built in LCD screen of Teranex Express. This makes it easier for customers to monitor both timecode and audio levels while performing conversions.

In addition, Teranex 4.2 Update adds Level A SDI support for working with 1080p50/60 over single link 3G-SDI. Now customers working with 1080p50/60 can work with both Level A and Level B equipment. You can also convert back and forth between Level A/B, and also get support for Ultra HD monitors with Level A quad link inputs.

Customers can now use the Teranex Setup software for Mac and Windows to create, save, manage and load an unlimited number of conversion presets on any number of Teranex converters over their Ethernet network. Using conversion presets greatly simplifies the workflow for customers that have multiple converters and that need to work with a wide range of different format conversions on a regular basis.

Teranex Express is now the world’s most powerful format and standards converter, providing a massive 1089 different conversions between all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats, up to 2160p60. Customers can convert virtually any video format into any other video format in real time, all with the legendary Teranex image quality that broadcasters have mandated for years.

“This is the second massive update for Teranex Express this year,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “In addition to the amazing 1089 conversions we added earlier this year, the new noise reduction algorithms let customers improve the quality of their old sources in realtime as they’re converting them! This update also gives customers Level A SDI compatibility, conversion presets, timecode displays and audio meters. Best of all, existing customers can update and get all of these great features today, absolutely free!”

Availability and Price

Teranex Update 4.2 is available now for download from the Blackmagic Design website free of charge for all Teranex Express customers.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Teranex Express, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.