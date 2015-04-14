Blackmagic Design Announces Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12

NAB 2015, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12, a new mixed format SD, HD and Ultra HD router that features full re-synchronization on every input for completely clean switches between non synchronized router crosspoints.

Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2015 booth at #SL219.

The new Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 is a compact 1 rack unit router that features 6G-SDI for SD, HD and Ultra HD routing. Unlike other routers its size, the Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 has full re-synchronization on every input so it can be used with non-referenced equipment. Customers can plug in everything from the highest end broadcast decks all the way down to consumer grade video equipment and the CleanSwitch 12x12 will automatically synchronize them all. That means video can be routed and the signal can be switched without any glitches, picture rolls or other unwanted artifacts.

Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 is the perfect small router for on air production like those used in remote trucks for critical breaking news because things happen fast out in the field and news crews never know when they’ll have to take a feed from an unknown source. With Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12, the team in the field can broadcast pristine, perfectly synchronized professional quality video right to air without having to worry about mismatched signals.

Video walls and projection used at live performances, or even hotel and conference A/V departments can all benefit from Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12. Unsynchronized signals from computers, cameras, disk recorders and more can all be arranged into a simple crosspoint router that synchronizes everything automatically so the audience, guests, or conference attendees always see perfectly switched video.

The Smart Videohub family of professional SDI video routers features 6G-SDI technology so customers can simultaneously connect and route any combination of SD, HD and Ultra HD video all on the same router at the same time. Using the front panel, customers can take advantage of Blackmagic Design’s unique, revolutionary Visual Routing which combines a spin knob and button entry with a high resolution LCD screen that displays custom router labels over live video from the inputs. This allows customers to see their router connections as video on the LCD as they scroll the knob to select routing. This unique feature means customers can route video simply by looking at it!

Blackmagic Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 includes an elegantly designed machined metal front panel, built in power supply, external ethernet control, RS422, and support for tri-sync and black burst reference. The router can also be controlled remotely via Ethernet using Blackmagic Design router control software for Mac OS X and Windows, or with the Blackmagic Smart Control and Master Control hardware router control panels.

“Switchers and routers are used everywhere, from the biggest broadcast studios to hotels, schools, and even digital signs at local businesses, and everybody wants their video to look great,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “What makes Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 so exciting is that it has built in re-synchronization on every input so you get super clean, smooth switches between any similar format source! It’s unique because it’s the only switcher in its class that gives customers such professional results.”

Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 Key Features

Includes full resynchronization on every input to get clean, glitch free switching between router crosspoints.

Features multi rate 6G-SDI that supports auto switching SD, HD and Ultra HD formats.

High performance 6G-SDI re-clockers on each output, changes rate based on source routed.

Built in control panel allows direct entry and spin knob control.

Built in LCD monitor to display routing information and live video for visual routing.

Built in crosspoint buttons on front panel allows direct selection of crosspoint.

Take and clear buttons allow conformation of selected crosspoint before going live.

Includes Ethernet port for external router control plus RS-422 port for controlling router via serial link.

Front LCD can be used to set IP settings.

Supports Blackmagic Design router control software for Mac OS X and Windows.

Supports Blackmagic Smart Control and Master Control hardware router control panels.

Compact 1 rack unit design, ideal for emergency and backup switching.

Includes 90 - 240V AC power input.

Availability and Price

Smart Videohub CleanSwitch 12x12 will be available in May for US$1,495 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

