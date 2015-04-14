Blackmagic Design Announces Smart Videohub 12G 40x40

The world’s first 12G-SDI mixed format, high frame rate router!

NAB 2015, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced the Smart Videohub 12G 40x40, an incredibly advanced model of the Smart Videohub router family with 12G-SDI technology, allowing all SDI video formats up to 2160p60 to be routed all on the same router, all at the same time. Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 will be priced at US$4,995 and available in May.

Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2015 booth at #SL219.

With broadcasters using high frame rates for fast live action sports, now with the move to Ultra HD underway, broadcasters are also looking to ensure all equipment purchased can support these same frame rates as well as adding Ultra HD support. This means broadcasters can be assured that when they need Ultra HD, they can instantly switch over and all their equipment will support Ultra HD at frame rates up to 60 fps. 12G-SDI is the only video connection standard that allows this while retaining compatibility with existing SD and HD equipment.

Smart Videohub 12G has been developed to meet the needs of these broadcasters as it operates identically to other Smart Videohub models however because it includes a native 12G-SDI based design with full SDI re-clocking at 12G-SDI rates, it can handle any SD, HD or Ultra HD video format, all on the same router, all at the same time. A broadcaster can then connect 12G-SDI based equipment and Smart Videohub 12G will route these high speed SDI signals along with all other equipment in the facility.

With 12G-SDI support in all input and output SDI connections, regular SD, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI and 6G-SDI performance is greatly improved versus slower SDI routers, so even if the customer does not need 12G-SDI, the 12G-SDI connectors and electronics are of such high quality and performance, that regular SDI connections are able to run much longer distances.

Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 is even ideal on the road for things like live sporting events where high frame rate Ultra HD makes the fast motion and action look incredible! Each frame is like a crystal clear still image that will make viewers feel like they’re at the event. On larger multi camera productions, there are often more camera feeds than switcher inputs. Adding a SmartVideohub 12G 40x40 gives customers the flexibility to connect up to 40 additional cameras and route them to a live switcher without ever having to pull cables to switch inputs!

Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 shares many of its features with the rest of the Smart Videohub family, including an elegant machined metal front panel with full router control as well as built in, super bright 5” LCD monitor. The super fast, industrial strength 12G-SDI connections allow high resolution, high frame rate Ultra HD 2160p60 video using a single SDI connection. Because they’re multi rate, they automatically change speed and work with all existing SD-SDI, HD-SDI, 3G-SDI, 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI equipment. This means customers get the flexibility to work in any television format they want today while being ready for the rapidly growing high frame rate Ultra HD formats of tomorrow!

Using the front panel, customers can perform direct entry of router crosspoints using buttons, or they can use Blackmagic Design’s revolutionary Visual Routing which combines the spin knob control and button entry with easy to read on screen router labels over live video from the inputs. When any input or output is selected, the video is displayed live on screen so customers can see their router connections as video while they scroll the knob to select routing. Visual routing is exclusive to Blackmagic’s Smart Videohub family and it lets customers route with confidence because they can route video simply by looking at it!

In addition to its advanced 12G-SDI connections, Blackmagic Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 includes full front panel controls, dual built in power supplies for redundant power and increased reliability, external ethernet control, RS422, and support for tri-sync and black burst reference. The router can also be controlled remotely via Ethernet using Blackmagic Design router control software for Mac OS X and Windows, or with the Blackmagic Smart Control and Master Control hardware router control panels.

“Broadcasters love Smart Videohub routers and asked us to build a high end model that could handle high frame rate Ultra HD using standard BNC cables,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “The Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 is the fastest and most advanced router we’ve ever built. It’s state of the art 12G-SDI connections make it a future proof solution that works with everything, so high end broadcasters can continue working in 1080 HD today while they begin the transition to Ultra HD 2160p60! The Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 is an incredibly exciting and easy to use SD, HD, and Ultra HD 2160p60 router that costs less than most high end HD only broadcast routers!”

Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 Key Features

Features 40 multi rate 12G-SDI inputs and 40 multi rate 12G-SDI outputs that support auto switching of all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats.

Built in re-clocking on all 12G-SDI outputs, automatically rate adapts to routed video format.

Built in control panel with dedicated source buttons allows direct entry with spin knob control.

Built in large LCD monitor to display routing information and live video for visual routing.

Take and clear buttons allow confirmation of selected crosspoint before going live.

Includes Ethernet port for external router control plus RS-422 port for controlling router via serial link.

Built in menus available from the front panel LCD for selecting Ethernet IP settings for remote control.

Supports Blackmagic Design router control software for Mac OS X and Windows.

Supports Blackmagic Smart Control and Master Control hardware router control panels.

Compact 2 rack unit design, ideal for large systems as well as OB van use.

Includes 2 x 90 - 240V AC power inputs for full redundancy.

Availability and Price

Smart Videohub 12G 40x40 will be available in May for US$4,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

