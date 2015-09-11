Blackmagic Design Announces New Teranex Mini 12G-SDI Converter Models

Blackmagic Design today announced three new Teranex Mini video converter models, allowing customers to convert from 12G-SDI to Quad SDI, from Quad SDI to 12G-SDI, and to distribute a single SDI source to eight SDI outputs.

Teranex Mini will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design IBC 2015 booth in Hall 7, Stand H20.

Teranex Mini 12G-SDI to Quad SDI converts 12G-SDI to Quad Link SDI so customers can connect the latest 12G-SDI Ultra HD equipment with Quad Link Ultra HD equipment. This model also allows Ultra HD SDI to be separated into four HD SDI outputs for using regular HD displays for creating video wall style displays.

Teranex Mini Quad SDI to 12G-SDI converts Quad Link SDI to 12G-SDI so customers can connect Quad Link Ultra HD equipment to the latest 12G-SDI Ultra HD equipment. This model allows equipment that uses four BNC cables to be connected using a single 12G-SDI BNC cable for connecting to the latest routers, switchers, projectors and more!

Teranex Mini SDI Distribution distributes a single SDI video input to up to eight SDI outputs. This model features the latest multi rate 12G-SDI connections with full SDI re-clocking allowing the converter to automatically switch between all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60. This is perfect for distributing a single SDI signal to multiple devices such as monitors, switchers and encoders.

All these new models include support for both Level A and Level B 3G-SDI equipment.

Because these new models are part of the Teranex Mini product family, customers can also take advantage of the Teranex Mini Smart Panel, which replaces the standard front panel and features push button and spin knob controls along with an LCD for monitoring conversions.

“Customers love 12G-SDI because it works with everything from SD all the way up to high frame rate Ultra HD 2160p60 over a single BNC connection,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “It’s being adopted faster than any other broadcast technology we’ve ever seen. These new Teranex Mini models help bridge the gap by letting customers use first generation Dual Link SDI and Quad Link SDI Ultra HD equipment with the latest 12G-SDI cameras, routers, switchers and more!”

About Teranex Mini

Teranex Mini are the next generation 12G-SDI converters with award winning Teranex quality and support for all SD, HD and Ultra HD formats up to 2160p60! All Teranex Minis include an internal AC power supply, professional XLR analog and AES/EBU audio connections and an ethernet connection for remote management and PoE alternate power! Teranex Mini features a user upgradable front panel that includes a color display and user controls so you can quickly monitor video and change settings right from the front of the converter! You get all of the same great features of regular mini converters and so much more!

There are now 15 models of Teranex Mini based on the conversion required. These include the new Teranex Mini 12G-SDI to Quad SDI, Teranex Mini Quad SDI to 12G-SDI and Teranex Mini SDI Distribution models, plus Teranex Mini SDI to HDMI, Teranex Mini HDMI to SDI, Teranex Mini SDI to Analog, Teranex Mini Analog to SDI, Teranex Mini SDI to Audio and Teranex Mini Audio to SDI. The optical fiber models that include a single SDI connection and a 12G-SDI SMPTE compatible optical SDI module include Teranex Mini Optical to HDMI, Teranex Mini HDMI to Optical, Teranex Mini Optical to Analog, Teranex Mini Analog to Optical, Teranex Mini Optical to Audio and Teranex Mini Audio to Optical.

All models include built in Ethernet so Teranex Mini can be remotely administered from a central location using Blackmagic Design's Converter Utility for Mac OS X and Windows.

Availability and Price

The Teranex Mini 12G-SDI to Quad SDI, Teranex Mini Quad SDI to 12G-SDI and Teranex Mini SDI Distribution models will be available in November from US$495 from all Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of the new Teranex Mini models, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.