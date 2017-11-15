Blackmagic Design Announces New Low Price for USB Powered Micro Converters!

Fremont, CA - November 15, 2017- Blackmagic Design today announced new lower cost USB powered micro converters, repacked without the power supply so customers can use the power supplies they already own. The new repackaged, incredibly small, Micro Converter HDMI to SDI is available now from Blackmagic Design resellers for only US$39, and the Micro Converter SDI to HDMI is also now available for only US$45.

The existing models, which include the micro converter and an AC power supply, have also been reduced in price. The Micro Converter HDMI to SDI wPSU can now be purchased for US$55, and Micro Converter SDI to HDMI wPSU can now be purchased for US$59.

Micro Converter SDI to HDMI and Micro Converter HDMI to SDI are both available now and will be demonstrated at InterBEE in Japan on the Blackmagic Design booth 8211.

The Micro Converter SDI to HDMI converts signals from professional broadcast equipment such as cameras, decks, switchers and routers, and converts it into HDMI so customers can monitor video using big screen televisions and projectors. The Micro Converter HDMI to SDI model lets customers connect their HDMI equipment, such as laptop computers, gaming consoles and consumer video cameras, to professional broadcast equipment.

Both models are USB powered and feature the same micro USB connection that’s used on smartphones. This means customers can power the converters from devices with a USB port, such as laptop computers, big screen televisions, or even a smartphone charger. An optional 110 to 240V AC power adapter is available separately and includes 4 different AC socket adapters so customers can plug them into outlets anywhere in the world.

Blackmagic Micro Converters feature full size HDMI and professional 3G-SDI connections for working with all SD and HD formats up to 1080p60. Unlike other small video converters, Blackmagic Micro Converters feature the highest quality broadcast technology, miniaturized into a proper metal enclosure. Customers get the same broadcast quality 10-bit video processing found in full size converters. In addition, Blackmagic Micro Converters also have SDI re-clocking on the 3G-SDI input which regenerates the SDI video input, reduces SDI jitter and improves SDI eye pattern before the signal is processed. This allows longer cable lengths and makes them incredibly reliable for use in professional broadcast.

“Many customers had told us they did not want to be forced to buy a power supply with the Micro Converters as they often powered them from the USB ports on the television or computer the converters were plugged into. This meant the power supplies were generating waste and extra cost,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Blackmagic Micro Converters are exciting because they give customers full 10 bit broadcast quality video processing in an incredibly small and affordable design that they can take anywhere! Now with these new lower prices, customers are going to use them in studios on broadcast news, at live events, hidden on set, with digital signs, in corporate or hotel AV setups and everywhere in between!”

Blackmagic Micro Converters are part of a large family of professional broadcast converters that include even more advanced models with a massively increased range of features. This range includes 3G, 6G and 12G-SDI models that are compatible with SD, HD and Ultra HD all the way up to high frame rate 2160p60. Blackmagic Mini Converters and Teranex Mini converters feature support for a wide range of connections such as balanced analog and AES/EBU audio, redundant inputs, analog video, optical fiber and more.

Availability and New Prices

All models of Blackmagic Micro Converters are available now from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Micro Converter HDMI to SDI US$39

Micro Converter SDI to HDMI US$45

Micro Converter HDMI to SDI wPSU US$55

Micro Converter SDI to HDMI wPSU US$59

Press Photography

Product photos of Blackmagic Micro Converters as well as all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images

