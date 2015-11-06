Blackmagic Design announces New Low Price for Mini Converter UpDownCross

Blackmagic Design today announced a new lower price on its popular Mini Converter UpDownCross to US$295.

Mini Converter UpDownCross supports 3G-SDI and gives customers affordable up and down conversions between SD and HD video, as well as cross conversions between different HD formats. That means customers can turn SD into HD, HD into SD, or cross convert between 720 and 1080 HD formats that have the same frame rate.

Mini Converter UpDownCross also features a 4 field standards converter that makes it perfect for converting between NTSC and PAL frame rates, as well as for connecting to broadcast equipment, even at different frame rates. Customers always get perfectly synchronized audio and video because Mini Converter UpDownCross automatically adjusts the audio to match the video processing time.

With a built in frame re-synchronizer, low SDI jitter, multi-tap filtering and connections for black burst/tri-sync input, Mini Converter UpDownCross gives customers clean, correctly timed signals. It can even be used in bypass mode as a low cost SDI distribution amplifier. When all processing is bypassed, customers get 6 clean, re-clocked SDI outputs that can be connected to any other SDI device.

“Mini Converter UpDownCross is one of our original 3G-SDI Mini Converters and has been incredibly popular for many years,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Now, because of expanded in-house manufacturing capabilities and improved efficiencies, we’re able to offer Mini Converter UpDownCross at a more affordable price than ever!”

Availability and Price

Mini Converter UpDownCross is available now for US$295 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of Mini Converter UpDownCross, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.