Blackmagic Design Announces New High Performance 4.6K Digital Film Sensor

New sensor upgrade dramatically improves image quality with higher resolution and 15 stops of dynamic range!

NAB 2015, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new high performance 4.6K sensor for its URSA high end digital film cameras. The new Super 35 image sensor features high resolution of 4608 x 2592 at 120 frames per second and an extremely wide 15 stops of dynamic range for images that rival those shot on traditional 35mm film.

This new sensor will be available in two new models of the Blackmagic URSA camera. The Blackmagic URSA 4.6K EF model will be available for $6,995 and the Blackmagic URSA 4.6K PL will be available for $7,495. Both 4.6K models will start initial limited availability shipments in June and ramp up into full volume late July and into August.

Existing Blackmagic URSA customers can upgrade to the new 4.6K sensor for $1,995 for the EF lens mount and $2,495 for the PL lens mount. This “turret upgrade” will be available for customers to purchase and they can replace the turret on their URSA cameras to upgrade to this new higher performance image sensor.

In addition, the current shipping 4K models of Blackmagic URSA EF and PL cameras will be reduced by $1,000 allowing customers to get into Blackmagic URSA at an even more affordable price. This also means that the difference in price between the 4K and the 4.6K Blackmagic URSA cameras is the same price as the 4.6K sensor upgrade. This lets customers purchase a lower cost 4K camera initially and then upgrade later to the 4.6K image sensor without a price penalty. The new prices for the Blackmagic URSA 4K EF model will now be $4,995 and the Blackmagic URSA 4K PL will be $5,495.

The revolutionary new 4.6K image sensor captures 4608 x 2592 pixels and has an incredibly wide 15 stops of dynamic range to deliver images with higher resolution and more latitude than many traditional motion picture film stocks. The dynamic range sometimes even goes beyond what the human eye can see. That means customers can now use URSA to get the most epic cinematic shots with more detail in the shadows and highlights than ever before. Files are recorded as 12-bit lossless Cinema DNG RAW to preserve the maximum amount of image data and quality for color correction and creative grading in applications like DaVinci Resolve. Broadcast quality files can also be saved in Apple ProRes for easy post production workflows with minimum storage requirements.

“When we introduced URSA in 2014, our goal was to build a camera that had everything customers needed built right into the camera itself, but also future proofed their investment by giving them the ability to upgrade to higher resolution and higher frame rate sensors in the future,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “We’re excited to deliver on the promise of URSA’s revolutionary design and can’t wait to see what customers shoot with this incredible new sensor. It’s like getting a whole new Super 35 digital film camera just by upgrading the sensor!”

Blackmagic URSA is a high end digital film camera designed to revolutionize workflow on set for feature films, commercials, episodic television, documentaries and more. Built to handle the ergonomics of large film crews as well as single person use, URSA has multiple accessories built in, including a massive 10 inch fold out on set monitor, large user upgradable Super 35 image sensor and internal dual RAW and ProRes recorders. Because the sensor and lens mount assembly can be changed, customers can upgrade the camera in the future as new sensors become available.

Blackmagic URSA 4.6K Key Features

Large high resolution 4.6K Super 35 mm sized sensor with superior handing of image detail.

Professional global shutter for smooth pans and image motion.

Up to a wide 15 stops of dynamic range allows capture of increased details for feature film look.

Compatible with extremely high quality PL or EF mount lenses.

User upgradable design allows customers to upgrade and change the sensor and lens mount.

Built in dual CFast 2.0 card recorders allow unlimited duration recording in high quality.

Open file formats compatible with popular NLE software, such as Apple ProRes and compressed CinemaDNG 12 bit RAW. No custom file formats.

Support for ProRes 4444 XQ, ProRes 4444, ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, ProRes 422 LT, ProRes 422 Proxy recording at resolutions up to Ultra HD.

Features all standard connections, including dual XLR mic/line audio inputs with phantom power, 12G-SDI output for monitoring with camera status graphic overlay and separate XLR 4 pin power output for viewfinder power, 12G-SDI monitoring input, headphone jack, LANC remote control and standard 4 pin 12V DC power connection.

Built in stereo microphones for recording sound.

3 separate built in LCD monitors for camera settings and metadata entry. Large 10 inch fold out screen for full resolution HD monitoring with wide viewing angle and high brightness.

Supports Ultra HD and 1080 HD resolution capture in 23.98, 24, 25, 29.97, 30 up to 60 fps. Supports 4.6K capture up to 120 fps.

Features liquid cooling system allowing higher frame rates when future sensors support this feature.

Supports quick release tripod mounts and adding V-Mount and Anton/Bauer mount battery plates.

Includes full copy of DaVinci Resolve software color grading and editing software.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic URSA 4.6K will be available in limited volumes from June, and increasing to full supply in July and August from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

