Blackmagic Design Announces New Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder

NAB 2015, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced the new Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder, a high resolution electronic viewfinder specifically designed for the Blackmagic URSA and Blackmagic URSA Mini digital film cameras.

The Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder will be available in July for $1,495.

Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2015 booth at #SL219.

The Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder has been designed to meet the needs of high end cinematographers and features a high resolution 1920 x 1080 color OLED display. The display has been matched with precision glass optics, has an adjustable diopter and built in digital focus chart to help cinematographers get perfect focus every time.

The high resolution screen of the Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder packs an incredible number of pixels in a very small amount of space, making it so sharp that it’s impossible to see any individual pixels. Unlike traditional electronic viewfinders, the Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder is so clear that it’s like using an optical viewfinder on a traditional film camera.

The Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder is an essential accessory for anybody doing handheld shooting, whether it’s for film, television, commercial, or news production. When a project calls for a lot of over the shoulder or handheld shooting, or when locations are too tight to open the fold out screens built into URSA and URSA Mini, the electronic viewfinder makes it possible to accurately frame shots and get perfect focus every time.

The Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder connects to the camera using standard SDI and power connections, it features a built in record indicator light, and is adjustable so it can be used with either the left or the right eye. There’s even a built in sensor that helps preserve the life of the OLED screen by only turning the viewfinder on when needed.

When used with Blackmagic URSA cameras, the electronic viewfinder can also display overlays for things like recording status, camera settings, battery life and more so customers can instantly see the critical information they need while shooting. The data for the overlays is sent to the viewfinder over SDI using Blackmagic’s unique SDI camera control protocol so no additional cables are needed.

“Professional cinematographers love the quality of our URSA digital film cameras with their large built in screens, but they’ve been asking for an EVF that they can use in a wider range of shooting situations,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “We think they’re going to love the URSA Viewfinder because its incredible optics and super high resolution screen set it apart from other, often more expensive, third party viewfinders. It’s just like using a true optical viewfinder, and best of all its been designed to perfectly match the industrial design of our URSA range of digital film cameras! Its all very exciting!”

Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder Features

High resolution 1920 x 1080 color OLED display with precision glass optics.

Adjustable diopter and built in digital focus chart for perfect focus setup for the users eye.

Built in sensor to preserve OLED screen life, activates display when the viewfinder is being used.

Adjustable for left or right eye and for above or below camera shooting positions.

Built in record “tally” indicator for allowing talent to know when recording has started.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder will be available in July for US$1,495, from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

