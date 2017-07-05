Blackmagic Design Announces Major New Video Assist 2.5 Update

Fremont, California - June 30, 2017 - Blackmagic Design today announced the immediate availability of Blackmagic Video Assist 2.5 Update which adds support for professional vector scope, waveform monitoring, RGB parade and histogram to Blackmagic Video Assist 4K. This update is available now as a free update for all Blackmagic Video Assist 4K customers.

Demonstrated at NAB 2017, these powerful new professional scopes can be viewed full screen for accurately evaluating video signals passing through Blackmagic Video Assist 4K, making it perfect for live production monitoring, as portable test scope for broadcasters, and even for balancing color when color grading using the RGB parade scope.

“Video Assist has become an indispensable part of everyone’s production kit,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “It’s the perfect portable field monitor and recorder, or now its even a portable monitoring and scope solution for broadcast engineers. The addition of fully featured professional scopes makes it even more exciting and useful for customers.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic Video Assist 2.5 update is available now from the Blackmagic Design website free of charge for all current Blackmagic Video Assist 4K customers.

Press Photography

Product photos of Blackmagic Video Assist and Blackmagic Video Assist 4K, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com