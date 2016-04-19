Blackmagic Design Announces Desktop Video 10.6.4 Update with HDR

NAB 2016, Las Vegas, USA - April 18, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced Desktop Video 10.6.4 Update which adds support for HDR playback over HDMI to UltraStudio 4K Extreme and DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G. Desktop Video 10.6.4 is available as a free download from the Blackmagic Design website.

Desktop Video 10.6.4 Update will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2016 booth at #SL217.

Desktop Video 10.6.4 Update adds playback support for HDR content over HDMI to UltraStudio 4K Extreme and DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G. The new HDR features include HDR metadata transport and support for the Rec. 2020 color space over HDMI. This means that customers now get full support for monitoring on HDR capable displays using a single HDMI cable, making it ideal for editors and colorists working on HDR projects with DaVinci Resolve 12.5.

HDR, which stands for high dynamic range, is part of the new Ultra HD Premium standard so customers can now get big screen, low cost consumer televisions that support a massive range of color, peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits, which is 10 times brighter than most HDTVs, and incredible contrast ratio. This means that colorists and editors working in

DaVinci Resolve 12.5 with UltraStudio 4K Extreme or DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G will now be able to monitor images that are more true to life and more closely resemble the color and dynamic range of the latest digital cinema technology.

“This is the most exciting time in the history of broadcast because Ultra HD is about more than just resolution, it’s also about deeper colors, higher brightness, plus better contrast and textures than ever before!” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “From the start of production with our URSA Mini 4.6K with 15 stops of wide dynamic range, to the end of digital post production with DeckLink 4K Extreme 12G, UltraStudio 4K Extreme, and DaVinci Resolve 12.5, Blackmagic Design is the only company that offers a true end-to-end workflow for creating the next generation of incredible HDR content!”

Desktop Video 10.6.4 Update Features

• Adds support for Rec. 2020 color space output over HDMI.

• Adds support HDR metadata transport over HDMI.

Availability and Price

Desktop Video 10.6.4 Update is now available for free download from the Blackmagic Design website.

