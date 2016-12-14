Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4 Update Now Available

Fremont, CA - December 14, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4 update for its professional editing and color correction software. DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4 features support for the new MacBook Pro Touch Bar, additional Rec. 2100 and 2020 support for high dynamic range workflows and more. DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4 update is available now for both DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio customers, and can be downloaded free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4 update adds compatibility with the new MacBook Pro Touch Bar from Apple. The Touch Bar is a multi touch retina display strip at the top of the new MacBook Pro keyboard that provides instant access to the most common tools the moment they are needed. While using DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4, the Touch Bar automatically changes to show context sensitive tools based on the task customers are performing. For example, on the Media page customers can instantly add the current clip to a bin, switch between icon and list view, display clip attributes, search media and show metadata simply by tapping on the Touch Bar.

When editing video, the Touch Bar is context sensitive and displays commands based on whether the media pool, source viewer or timeline are selected. Customers can quickly switch between trim modes, navigate the timeline and perform different types of edits without ever having to use the mouse or pull down menus. Colorists can use the Touch Bar to do everything from adjusting primary sliders and color wheels, to changing mid tone detail, saturation, tint and more. The Touch Bar can be used to save or wipe gallery stills, toggle viewer modes, work with split screen mode to compare shots and even use multi touch gestures to adjust multiple color parameters, such as printer lights, at the same time.

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4 update gives customers new support for Rec. 2100 when using DaVinci Resolve Color Management. Rec. 2100 is a superset of Rec. 2020 that defines high dynamic range (HDR) formats such as SMPTE ST. 2084 (PQ) and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG). DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4 update also adds new sliders to control Dolby VisionTM analysis data. Customers using ACES workflows get new P3-D65 IDTs and ODTs, and a new Rec. 2020 ST. 2084 1000nit ODT that uses P3 color space.

In addition, DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4 update adds support for Grass Valley HQ and HQX codecs on Mac, Windows and Linux, preserves super white and sub black data when working with ProRes 4:4:4:4, adds MP3 decoding on Windows, better support for CR2 files from Canon 5D Mark IV cameras, and improved EXR decode and playback performance.

“DaVinci Resolve’s incredible image processing makes it the world’s best editing and color correction solution for next generation wide color gamut and high dynamic range workflows,” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This new DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4 update is so exciting because it gives customers more control and creative options for HDR than ever before. Plus, support for Apple’s latest MacBook Pro Touch Bar gives customers instant access to the tools they need so they can work even faster!”

What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 12.5.4

Added support for the MacBook Pro Touch Bar

Added support for decoding MP3 files on Windows

Added support for preserving super-white and sub-black data with ProRes 4444 codecs

Added support for Grass Valley HQ and HQX codecs on Mac, Windows and Linux

Added support for Rec. 2100 in DaVinci Resolve color management

Added new sliders to control Dolby Vision analysis data

Added P3-D65 IDTs and ODTs in ACES

Added Rec.2020 ST.2084 1000 nits ODT clamped to P3 in ACES

Added support for image orientation flag in DPX files

Improved support for CR2 files from Canon 5D Mark IV

Improved grading and playback performance when working with large node graphs

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio 12.5.4 update are now available for download from the Blackmagic Design website free of charge for all current DaVinci Resolve customers.

