Blackmagic Design Announces DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2 Update Now Available

New update adds support for additional URSA Mini camera metadata, Fusion Connect on Linux and more!

IBC 2016, Amsterdam, Netherlands - September 9, 2016 - Blackmagic Design today announced a new DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2 update for its professional editing and color correction software. DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2 features support for additional URSA Mini camera metadata, color space tags on QuickTime export, Fusion Connect for Linux, advanced filtering options and more. DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2 update is available now for both DaVinci Resolve and DaVinci Resolve Studio customers, and can be downloaded free of charge from the Blackmagic Design website.

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2 update adds support for additional metadata that is embedded into RAW files from URSA Mini cameras running the new URSA Mini camera operating software. The new software gives URSA Mini customers a completely new “slate” that uses tap and swipe gestures along with predictive data entry and a dictionary of commonly used shooting terminology to make entering metadata faster than ever before. This means customers using URSA Mini with DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2 can now take advantage of this new metadata to organize footage, create smart bins, filter clips and more when editing and color correcting.

Customers that need to export QuickTime files from DaVinci Resolve will now be able to export color space tags with their files. Color space tags are used to identify the color space of a file such as SMPTE-C, Rec. 709, Rec. 2020 and others. This means files generated by DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2 will now include the correct color space metadata information for more consistent playback in other software applications.

DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2 also adds support for Fusion Connect for Linux. Fusion is Blackmagic Design’s advanced visual effects, 3D compositing and motion graphics software for Mac OS X, Windows and Linux. Fusion Connect lets editors and colorists send a clip or a stack of clips from their timeline to Fusion. This creates a linked connection between Fusion and DaVinci Resolve so that when visual effects are added and rendered in Fusion, the results automatically show up in the DaVinci Resolve timeline. Fusion Connect also supports versioning, so artists can create different versions of a shot and view them in context of the entire program in the DaVinci Resolve timeline.

In addition, DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2 provides additional sorting and filtering options for both editors and colorists. For example, editors can now create smart bins for timelines based on their creation or modification date, colorists can filter their timeline based on clips that have OpenFX plug-ins applied and more. Power Windows have also been improved so that opacity is now retained when converting a circular window to a custom curve, and customers that use remote grading can now copy local grades to remote grades.

“We have so many incredible ideas for DaVinci Resolve and we are extremely pleased to be able to offer so many new features to this update! Customers simply love DaVinci Resolve and the response has been overwhelming, especially from editors that are switching to Resolve for the first time.” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “This update is the direct result of customer feedback and Blackmagic Design engineers are working harder than ever to deliver the features customers want. We hope that customers benefit from our commitment and our promise to build the world’s best editing and color correction software!”

What’s new in DaVinci Resolve 12.5.2

New Features

Support for new URSA Mini camera metadata in RAW files

Support for color space tags on QuickTime export

Support for Fusion Connect on Linux

Ability to filter timeline on Color page based on clips that have OFX applied

Support for up to 24 audio channels on the Edit and Deliver page

Support for manually enabling and disabling GPUs in preferences

Support for display name on ALE export

Support for apply grade and append node graph in the main menu

Ability to clear tracking data for the current Power Window

Support for OpenCL on NVIDIA cards on Microsoft Windows

Ability to copy local grades to remote

Additional utility functions in DCTLs

Support for date created and data modified for timelines when using smart bins

