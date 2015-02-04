Blackmagic Design announces DaVinci Resolve 11.2 with improved CinemaDNG processing

Fremont, CA - February 4, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced the immediate availability of DaVinci Resolve 11.2, which adds improved CinemaDNG RAW image processing with new soft clipping features, improved round trip workflows with Avid Media Composer 8.3, DNxHR support and more.

DaVinci Resolve 11.2 is available for download now free of charge for all existing DaVinci Resolve customers. DaVinci Resolve 11.2 includes improvements to CinemaDNG RAW image processing that makes working with files shot on Blackmagic digital film cameras look even better than before. Customers can take advantage of new colorspace transform enhancements when decoding RAW files for more realistic Rec. 709 and P3 colorspace images. New soft clip options are now available when converting high dynamic range CinemaDNG RAW images into Rec. 709 colorspace. That means customers will get dramatically better images when moving to reduced color spaces because colors are transformed using new algorithms designed to minimize clipping and provide amazing results.

DaVinci Resolve 11.2 also makes it easier to work with Avid editors because you can now move both high resolution media and sequences back and forth between the two systems. New DNxHR encoding and decoding lets customers work natively and share the same high resolution media files, and improved AAF import and export lets editors and colorists round trip projects with Media Composer 8.3 more accurately and reliably than ever before.

Additional features in DaVinci Resolve 11.2 include the ability to select RGB pixel order when working with DPX 2.0 files, new flag and marker support in ColorTrace, and support for the Red SDK 5.3.

“We are extremely excited to release this update for DaVinci Resolve and Resolve Lite,” said Grant Petty, CEO of Blackmagic Design. “The new CinemaDNG color algorithms are an incredible improvement in image processing technology. This new processing turns wide dynamic range RAW images into HD Rec. 709 in a way that retains more color detail and subtlety, making pictures look more natural and lifelike than ever before, especially when working with digital film cameras from Blackmagic Design! We think it’s an amazing innovation that extends DaVinci Resolve’s incredible image quality and helps customers get even more from their Blackmagic cameras simply by opening up their existing RAW files in this new DaVinci Resolve 11.2!”

Availability and Price

DaVinci Resolve 11.2 is available to download from the Blackmagic Design web site now as a free update for all DaVinci Resolve customers.

Press Photography

Product photos of the DaVinci Resolve 11.2, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.