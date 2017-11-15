Blackmagic Design Announces Camera 4.7 Update for Micro Studio and Micro Cinema Cameras

Fremont, CA - November 15, 2017- Blackmagic Design today released Blackmagic Camera 4.7 Update for Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K and Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera. This update adds new video formats, dramatically improved sensor performance, new gain settings, RAW output via SDI, and new control options for operating the cameras remotely.

Blackmagic Camera 4.7 Update gives Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K customers new 720p format support at 50, 59.94 and 60 frames per second. This lets broadcasters working in 720p send video directly to air, as 720p is the HD standard for Europe as well as some American broadcasters. In addition, the higher frame rates allow customers to capture incredibly clean slow motion shots during fast action events such as sports.

Blackmagic Camera 4.7 Update also improves image processing on the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K. The update enables better exposure performance from the camera’s sensor, resulting in an additional 2 stops of brightness to the camera’s base sensitivity. This means customers will get improved performance when shooting in low light levels.

In order to enable new types of workflows, the Blackmagic Camera 4.7 Update adds full RAW image output via SDI. This gives customers a way to develop custom solutions that can take the high quality 12-bit camera sensor data out via SDI for use in post production.

The combination of new format support, improved sensor performance and RAW output make the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K the world’s highest quality miniature camera system.

In addition, Camera 4.7 Update also adds support for new remote control commands and options. On the Micro Studio Camera 4K, PTZ communication is now supported through VISCA from the camera’s expansion port as well so customers can adjust the camera head position from a custom remote control.

Camera 4.7 Update also adds new S.Bus commands to both the Micro Studio Camera 4K and the Micro Cinema Camera. The new commands include frame rate setting, auto focus on/off, and recording. That means customers using S.Bus remote controls can now change frame rate, toggle auto focus and even start or stop recording. In addition, the Micro Studio Camera 4K also passes remote record commands through as SDI and HDMI record triggers. That means customers can use external recorders without having to worry about pressing start and stop on multiple devices.

Customers using the Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera also get timecode output support via HDMI, along with record start and stop triggers on HDMI output. That means customers can now record RAW in the camera while simultaneously recording another proxy format with matching timecode on an external recorder such as a Blackmagic Video Assist.

Camera 4.7 Update makes Blackmagic micro cameras even more customizable and remote controllable so they can follow the action and record from virtually any location, whether they’re hidden in a corner on set or mounted high above the field in a football stadium.

“The Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera and Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K have been incredibly successful,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Customers love their miniature size, the durability, great image quality and, most importantly, the expandability so they can create custom control solutions. They’re being used around the world in sports arenas, on motion picture sets, deep underwater and in massive multi camera VR rigs. We’re thrilled to be adding important new features that will make these cameras even better. Best of all, you don’t need to buy a new camera because it’s a free software update!”

Availability and Price

Camera 4.7 Update is available free of charge for download now from the Blackmagic Design website for all existing Micro Studio Camera 4K and Micro Cinema Camera customers.

Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K Key Features

Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera Key FeaturesHigh resolution 1080 HD with 13 stops of dynamic range.Features built in 12-bit RAW and ProRes recording, and captures true digital film quality images.Features an active Micro Four Thirds lens mount. Easily adaptable to other lens mounts.Includes built in buttons along the front to quickly and easily change settings.Includes an expansion port with a DB-HD15 connector and breakout cable.Includes remote camera management, using the expansion port to remotely start and stop recording, adjust focus, change the iris, control lens zooming and also connect to video transmitters to monitor recording status, battery life and audio levels.Includes a HDMI connector for monitoring video output on any monitor or TV.Includes SD card slot for recording to high speed and low cost SD card media.Includes 3.5mm stereo input for connecting external microphones or to other line level devices.

Operates up to 2160p30 when operated in Ultra HD or up to 1080p60 when operated in HD.

Supports Blackmagic SDI Control Protocol allowing full remote control via a single SDI connection.

Compatible with high quality Micro Four Thirds lenses. Compatible with other mounts via common third party adapters such as B4 broadcast lens mount.

Includes built in buttons along the front for quick access to menu navigation and settings.

Includes a 12V power input or users can use the supplied LP-E6 compatible battery for backup power.

DB-HD15 Expansion port supports multiple control connections such as PTZ serial output, B4 lens data link output, LANC and S.Bus input allowing customers to build customized camera control solutions.

Built in, two way digital quality talkback connector using iPhone compatible headsets.

Compatible with ATEM range of live production switchers for full SDI control of cameras.

Press Photography

Product photos of the Blackmagic Micro Studio Camera 4K and Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/media/images

