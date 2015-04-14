Blackmagic Design Announces Blackmagic URSA Mini

Introducing the world’s lightest handheld Super 35 digital film camera with 4.6K sensor, global shutter, up to 15 stops of dynamic range and more!

NAB 2015, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced Blackmagic URSA Mini, a compact and lightweight Super 35 digital film camera that’s perfectly balanced for handheld use and comfortable enough to be used all day. URSA Mini features an incredible 4.6K image sensor, switchable global or rolling shutter, up to 15 stops of dynamic range, a large 5 inch fold out viewfinder and dual RAW and Apple ProRes recorders.

Blackmagic URSA Mini is available in 4 models, customers can choose either EF or PL lens mounts and 4K or 4.6K image sensors. Prices for the Blackmagic URSA Mini start at $2,995 for the 4K EF model.

Blackmagic URSA Mini will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2015 booth at #SL219.

Blackmagic URSA Mini is designed to be used on feature films, television shows, commercials, indies, documentaries, music videos and more. The stunning quality of its 4.6K sensor with 15 stops of dynamic range lets customers capture epic cinematic shots, while its compact size is perfect for solo shoots or smaller crews. URSA Mini features multiple mounting points so it can be easily accessorized with high quality cinema lenses, rails, matte boxes and more. The optional Blackmagic URSA Mini Shoulder Kit, which features a quick release mounting plate so it can go from handheld to shoulder or to a tripod in seconds, and the Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder, make URSA Mini perfect for pickup and run shooting situations.

Crafted from an advanced technology magnesium alloy, Blackmagic URSA Mini is rugged, yet extremely lightweight and comfortable enough to be used all day. It includes built in histograms, focus assist, audio level meters, dual RAW and ProRes recorders, high quality stereo microphones and a 5 inch fold out screen that can be used as an on set monitor. That means customers can dramatically reduce on-set equipment because so much of what they need is already built into URSA Mini, making it easier for smaller crews to use in tight locations.

Blackmagic URSA Mini is a true professional digital film camera with a 4.6K sensor that captures 4608 x 2592 pixels. The sensor features a global shutter for shooting up to 30 frames per second and up to a super wide 15 stops of dynamic range that delivers more latitude than traditional motion picture film. Blackmagic URSA Mini can also shoot up to 60 frames per second with rolling shutter for customers that need to work at higher frame rates. Built in sensor refrigeration ensures maximum dynamic range for incredibly clean images that have amazing detail in both dark shadow and bright highlight areas of the picture. Images are saved using 12-bit lossless CinemaDNG RAW, or ProRes for easy post production workflows with minimum storage requirements.

URSA Mini includes ¼” mounting points on the top and bottom of the camera for attaching standard accessories that customers are accustomed to using with larger, full size cameras. There is also a range of Blackmagic Design accessories that are designed to match and work perfectly with URSA cameras. Customers can choose from the Blackmagic URSA Mini Shoulder Kit which includes a shoulder pad with built in quick release tripod mount and a top handle.

The Blackmagic URSA Viewfinder features a high resolution 1920 x 1080 color OLED display and glass based optics that’s incredibly accurate and sharp so customers get a viewfinder that allows perfect focusing and operates just like an optical viewfinder.

“URSA Mini features a new 4.6K image sensor with an incredible 15 stops of dynamic range. That’s almost more dynamic range than the human eye can see, and far more than most traditional film!” said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design. “Building on the phenomenal success of URSA, we’ve miniaturized the camera, included all of the essential tools filmmakers need, and still managed to make it light enough to use all day. URSA Mini puts true Super 35 digital film quality in the palm of your hand and is, quite simply, the most exciting camera I’ve ever seen!”

Blackmagic URSA Mini Key Features

Four models with the choice of two sensors, 4.6K or 4K sensor in EF or PL mount.

Built in dual CFast 2.0 card recorders allow unlimited duration recording in high quality.

Open file formats compatible with popular software, such as CinemaDNG 12 bit RAW. No custom file formats.

Support for CinemaDNG 4.6K RAW files and ProRes 4444 XQ, ProRes 4444, ProRes 422 HQ, ProRes 422, ProRes 422 LT, ProRes 422 Proxy recording at Ultra HD and HD resolutions.

Features all standard connections, including dual XLR mic/line audio inputs with phantom power, 12G-SDI output for monitoring with camera status graphic overlay and separate XLR 4 pin power output for viewfinder power, headphone jack, LANC remote control and standard 4 pin 12V DC power connection.

Built in high quality stereo microphones for recording sound.

5 inch foldout 1080 HD touchscreen for on-set monitoring and menu settings.

Optional URSA Mini Shoulder Kit, allowing both tripod and shoulder use interchangeably.

Built in gyroscope allowing recording of camera pitch, roll and yaw movements when working in RAW.

Includes full copy of DaVinci Resolve software color grading and editing software.

Additional Blackmagic URSA Mini 4.6K Model Features

Selectable global and rolling shutter sensor.

Wide 15 stops of dynamic range allows capture of increased details for feature film look.

Supports up to 60 fps 4.6K resolution capture in RAW.

Built in GPS for location tagging of recorded files for easy media management when editing.

Availability and Price

Blackmagic URSA Mini will be available in July starting from US$2,995 for the URSA Mini 4K EF, US$3,495 for the URSA Mini 4K PL, US$4,995 for the URSA Mini 4.6K EF and US$5,495 for the URSA Mini 4.6K PL models.

