Blackmagic Design Announces ATEM Talkback Converter 4K

NAB 2015, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced ATEM Talkback Converter 4K, a new solution for providing talkback for 8 remote cameras with advanced 12G-SDI for all video formats up to 2160p60. ATEM Talkback Converter makes it easy to communicate with multiple cameras allowing high end collaborative workflows for live production. ATEM Talkback Converter 4K will retail for US$2,495

ATEM Talkback Converter 4K will be demonstrated on the Blackmagic Design NAB 2015 booth at #SL219.

The ATEM Talkback Converter features advanced 12G-SDI connections and provides full bi-directional video, talkback and tally signals between the switcher and cameras such as the Blackmagic Studio Camera. The 12G-SDI connections are multi rate so they work with everything from regular HD all the way up to the latest high frame rate Ultra HD 2160p60 format.

Talkback and tally, along with video, are sent to each camera over the SDI program return. The ATEM Talkback Converter takes advantage of the 16 channel SDI audio standard and embeds the talkback into rarely used channels 15 and 16. That means customers don’t need any extra cables to add talkback and tally to their production.

Cameras can be connected via regular BNC cables, or the customer can use optional optical fiber modules that allow for placing cameras at massive distances, even miles away from the switcher without any loss of signal quality. The optional fiber optic modules are standard SMPTE SFP type and can be installed by the customer for any cameras that need the extra distance. Optic fibre cables can be custom made by electricians or can be purchased from electrical wholesalers at low cost, making optical fiber a simple and reliable way to connect cameras.

ATEM Talkback Converter 4K is the perfect solution to ensure all the production staff and camera operators stay in touch with each other and work as a unified team during live production. Live event program production usually requires cameras to be spread widely throughout large venues, sporting arenas, concert halls, or even outdoors. The ATEM Talkback Converter 4K provides talkback for up to 8 cameras, so the entire crew can stay in touch and take direction during live productions. That means directors can create better programs because they can communicate with camera operators and make sure that getting the right shot is never left to chance.

The ATEM Talkback Converter 4K includes a speaker for listening to camera operators and also includes a connection for a general aviation headsets so customers get higher quality talkback headsets with better noise canceling at a much lower cost than traditional broadcast talkback headsets. Aviation headsets range from single ear models for use in controlled, quiet studio environments all the way to full size, noise canceling headsets for use in the loudest concert and sporting venues.

For productions with more than 8 cameras, multiple ATEM Talkback Converters can be connected together so the director can be in communication with a virtually unlimited number of camera operators. The ATEM Talkback Converter is designed to work seamlessly with Blackmagic Studio Cameras.

“Improving the look of your program is much easier when the crew can stay in touch and communicate with each other,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “With the ATEM Talkback Converter 4K, customers can now add professional talkback to productions of any size. When used with Blackmagic Studio Cameras you get program, talkback and tally all over the SDI cables you’re already using!”

ATEM Talkback Converter 4K Key Features

Professional talkback for up to 8 cameras for true two way communication with camera operators during live production.

Auto switch between any SD, HD and Ultra HD video standard up to 2160p60.

Works with standard general aviation headsets that are better quality, more reliable and robust.

Includes broadcast quality connections with 12G-SDI.

Includes 3-pin female XLR connector for talkback mic.

Add optional optical fibre modules for longer camera distances, up to 28 miles away!

Compatible with Blackmagic Studio Camera and ATEM switchers to provide the complete solution.

Built in control panel with LED buttons, speaker and mic input.

Compact 1 rack unit size, robust and lightweight for use in trucks and flyaway kits.

Includes 110-240V AC power input with redundant 12-30V DC input.

Availability and Price

ATEM Talkback Converter 4K will be available in May for US$2,495 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

