Blackmagic Design Announces ATEM Switcher Update 6.1

Fremont, CA - October 2, 2014 - Blackmagic Design today announced the release of ATEM Switcher Update 6.1 software which includes new features for Camera Control such as copying of color settings across cameras, white balance display and synchronized fading of audio and video using Fade to Black. ATEM Switcher Update 6.1 is available now for download free of charge for all existing ATEM Switcher customers from the Blackmagic Design support page on the website.

Blackmagic Designs award winning ATEM range of live production switchers include full camera control when used with the new Blackmagic Studio Camera or Blackmagic Studio Camera 4K models. These cameras are fully controlled via the SDI or optical fiber output connection that links the output of the ATEM switcher to the camera. Normally this connection allows camera operators to see program video from the switcher, but with the ATEM open standard SDI protocol, full camera control, tally and talkback is also included all in the same link.

Customers have been extremely happy with this camera control feature, and have used the lens control and build in color correction to make live video production dramatically easier as well as more creative. However customers have also been feeding back to Blackmagic Design some great ideas for improvements to the camera control and these updates have been included in this ATEM Switcher Update 6.1.The new ATEM Switcher Update 6.1 software includes an exciting new copy and paste function which allows color correction settings to be copied across camera controllers, either individually or to all cameras without affecting iris, focus, coarse and pedestal settings. Now camera color correction settings can be quickly and easily copied for a consistent and unified color look which is critical in a fast paced live production environment.

An adjustable display of white balance temperature has also been added to Camera Control, giving greater control over the color temperature of the camera and making it easy to ensure they are all matched for consistent program output. This new feature is conveniently located for ease of use adjacent to the shutter and gain control. Customers can also now fade audio and video together using audio follow video (AFV) and selecting Fade to Black button, making it easy for a single user to switch from a program, to end a recording or move to a commercial break.

“The response to Camera Control in the ATEM switcher software panel has been amazing, people have really been able to take advantage of directly controlling camera color using the ATEM switcher software”, said Grant Petty, CEO, Blackmagic Design, “Customers have given us some great suggestions so we have prioritised these and are continuously releasing updates with these exciting new features. Copy and paste for camera control set up as well as white balance temperature adjustment make it incredibly quick and easy for our customers to set up multiple cameras for live production and achieve amazing image consistency.”

ATEM Camera Control Key Features

Color control for up to 20 cameras.

Familiar Da Vinci YRGB style live color grading including lift, gamma and gain control.

CCU style operation for the most commonly used operations of iris and pedestal levels.

Copy and paste color corrector settings to one or group of cameras.

Remote gain settings.

Remote shutter speed settings.

Coarse setting for iris.

Remote white balance selection.

Remote focus.

Remote iris.

Aux switching for camera preview allowing automatic local monitoring for grading.

Clear "On Air" indication in user interface reduces the possibility of mistakes

Lock function stops accidental changes.

Availability and Price

ATEM Switchers are available now starting from US$995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

Press Photography

Product photos of ATEM Switchers, and all other Blackmagic Design products, are available at www.blackmagicdesign.com/press/images.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G- SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com