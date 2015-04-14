Blackmagic Design Announces ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K

NAB 2015, Las Vegas, USA - April 13, 2015 - Blackmagic Design today announced the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K, the world’s first high frame rate Ultra HD 2160p60 switcher with 12G-SDI for $5,995.

Fast action production has required the use of high frame rates for many years. HD formats up to 1080p60 are very common and broadcasters cannot move to Ultra HD unless they can get the same high frame rate workflows they need. Now the new ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K provides the same high frame rates because it has been designed from the ground up to support Ultra HD up to 2160p60. With this one switcher, broadcasters can keep their high frame rate workflows but get twice the resolution for amazing looking pictures.

The all new ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K lets customers create live, switched, high frame rate HD and Ultra HD programs at up to 60 frames per second. Featuring advanced 12G-SDI technology, customers can connect the latest 2160p60 cameras using a single, standard SDI cable. The multi rate 12G-SDI connections automatically switch to 6G-SDI, 3G-SDI and HD-SDI so the switcher is compatible with existing HD equipment. The ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K can be used to master programs in 2160p60 while simultaneously outputting them in HD with realtime down conversion. It’s a future proof switcher that lets broadcasters start building a library of amazing Ultra HD content, even if they need to continue broadcasting 1080HD today.

The ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K is designed for action filled sporting events and live concerts where incredibly smooth, crystal clear, realistic looking video is important. With Ultra HD production at 60 frames per second, viewers will see incredibly clear, detailed images where every single frame looks like a super sharp still photograph. When combined with the extra resolution, higher frame rate and bigger color space of Ultra HD, the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K makes the fast paced action and incredible drama of live sports look dramatically better than even the highest end regular HD production.

Even if customers don’t use the new ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K for Ultra HD, it also includes many other more advanced features when operating in high definition, making it our most advanced ATEM switcher yet!

The new ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K has hundreds of advanced creative features for creating the highest quality live broadcast programs. There are 4 built in media players and a larger media pool with more memory for graphics and video clips. The ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K features built in keyers, dynamic transitions, a powerful DVE, SuperSource multi layering, power macros, audio mixing, camera control with color correction and much more. It’s a direct drop in replacement for any ATEM switcher and provides all these powerful features in formats up to 2160p60 while operating just like any other ATEM switcher, totally eliminating the cost and time required for retraining.

In addition to advanced 12G-SDI technology, the ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K features the highest quality professional broadcast connections. Every input is HD or Ultra HD switchable and they all have automatic frame re-synchronization so customers can take any source, even if they’re not referenced, and make clean switches. There are also two balanced XLR audio inputs and outputs for connecting mixers and other pro audio gear. The ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K has both an Ultra HD program output as well as a down converted HD program output, along with 6 auxiliary outputs for sending clean feeds out to giant screens, projectors, recorders or monitors. Dual Ultra HD multi view outputs let customers monitor program, preview and cameras on large screen Ultra HD displays.

The ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K can be controlled using ATEM’s professional hardware control panels or using the ATEM Switcher Control Software on a Mac or Windows computer connected via ethernet.

The ATEM hardware control panels are the fastest, most professional way to control a switcher during live production. The ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Panel features high quality buttons, knobs, faders and joysticks that are built to withstand the demanding needs of live production work. A smaller ATEM 1 M/E Broadcast Panel can also be used in tight locations like outside broadcast trucks.

The ATEM Switcher Control Software provides a full visual control panel with parameter palettes for making quick adjustments, loading graphics, adjusting audio and more. Customers can even combine multiple hardware and software control panels on the same show so different people can be working on switching, graphics, audio, camera control and more, all at the same time.

“Ever since we originally launched our redesigned ATEM switchers with 6G-SDI technology, high end broadcasters have asked us for a more powerful model that lets them do high frame rate Ultra HD specifically for fast action live events such as sports. The new ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K makes fast motion sporting events look amazing and has been designed to fill this need,” said Grant Petty, Blackmagic Design CEO. “Ultra HD at 60 frames per second is the broadcast standard of the future and ATEM delivers it now. The new ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K also has the flexibility to start working with this incredible new format while still delivering 1080 HD today!”

ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K Key Features

Full 2 M/E switcher with each M/E featuring media players, chroma key, transitions and more.

Switcher can be switched between HD and Ultra HD video formats instantly.

2 x built in Ultra HD multi view allows 16 sources, 2 x previews and program.

20 x inputs for a total of 20 x 12G-SDI. All inputs feature auto re-sync.

1 x down converted program output.

Built in media pool graphics storage for 32 RGBA Ultra HD stills and 180 frames of Ultra HD clips.

Built in full motion 3D DVE with position, scale, resize and rotate features.

Built in SuperSource allows 4 DVE’s and 4 keys layered as an independent video source.

4 media players allow graphics to be connected to keyers for fill and key layering.

Transitions include cut, mix, dip to color, SMPTE wipes and more.

4 upstream keyers include chroma keyer and 2 downstream keyers are included.

6 auxiliary outputs include front panel aux switching buttons and LCD screen for viewing.

Built in audio mixer live mixes embedded audio from all video inputs and independent audio inputs.

Balanced XLR stereo analog audio inputs and 1 HiFi RCA stereo audio input into built in audio mixer.

Audio mixer main and preview outputs onto balanced XLR audio outputs and on all video outputs.

Internal sources include black, color bars, two color generators and media pool.

Ethernet connection for control panel connection. Mac and Windows control panel software included.

Compatible with all ATEM Broadcast Panel control panels when hardware panel is required.

Black Burst and HD-Tri-Sync genlock input for integration into large systems.

Compact 2 rack unit size is perfect for when a lot of power is required in a portable solution

Availability and Price

The ATEM 2 M/E Broadcast Studio 4K is available in June for US$5,995 from Blackmagic Design resellers worldwide.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com