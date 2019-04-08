Black Box to Unveil New Remote App for Its Emerald Unified KVM Platform at 2019 NAB Show

PITTSBURGH, Pa. — April 3, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of keyboard, video, and mouse (KVM) connectivity and signal distribution systems, today announced it will preview its new Remote App for the Emerald™ Unified KVM platform at the NAB Show. The first-of-its-kind software-based solution gives authorized users simultaneous remote access to one or more sources — PCs, servers, or virtual machines — across an Emerald KVM network, enabling cost savings as well as greater flexibility, ease of access, and efficiency.

"The Emerald Remote App is the only software-based solution for KVM networks to give users access to both physical and virtual machines," said Josh Whitney, senior vice president and general manager of the Technology Product Solutions business unit at Black Box. "The software release also makes Black Box the first company to marry hardware- and software-based KVM access, combining high performance and fast connectivity with exceptional flexibility. We view this as the next logical step for KVM networks, and we look forward to helping customers leverage this unique combination of tools to optimize their operations."

Supporting multiple simultaneous connections and industry-leading performance with up to 45 fps full HD video, the new Emerald Remote App is ideal for tasks such as remote process and applications monitoring. With authentication against the award-winning Boxilla™ KVM network manager from Black Box, the Remote App offers users a convenient list of connections and provides access quickly and easily, just like a standard hardware-based system. However, because the Remote App is not tethered to a fixed location, users can access the Emerald KVM network from anywhere using their own computer or laptop.

As a software solution, the Remote App deploys quickly and cost-effectively, and then can be maintained easily through regular updates. The Black Box software is free to download and is licensed on a per-connection basis.

Black Box will feature its new Remote App for the Emerald platform in its 2019 NAB Show booth SL12716. The company plans to release the product this summer, making it available for download at www.blackbox.com.

