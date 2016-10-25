Black Box Brings the Latest Technology Innovations to NAB Show NY

Setting the standard in control, quality, and collaboration for the broadcast industry, Black Box will demonstrate numerous live broadcast and post-production solutions at the NAB Show New York on November 9-10, 2016 at booth #1508. Throughout the show, Black Box will showcase 4K, virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), high-performance KVM, A/V signal distribution, and extension and switching solutions that simplify workflows and promote workplace efficiency.

FEATURED BLACK BOX SOLUTIONS

Upgrade to 4K Resolution

Black Box DKM is on the forefront of the 4K trend. DKM enables flexible and immediate matrix and cross-point switching to extend 4K resolutions at 60Hz over fiber cable for the highest onscreen resolutions available in post-production suites.

Go Virtual

Black Box InvisaPC closes the gap between traditional KVM and virtual machines, helping clients transition from legacy applications to virtualized environments while reducing operating expenses and future proofing deployments.

Simplify the View

Black Box 4Site enables users to access and display up to four servers in real-time on one screen. Using a single keyboard and mouse, 4Site KVM switch displays video from four USB or PS/2 computers simultaneously with resolutions up to 1900 x 1200.

Small Footprint, Big Picture

Black Box DCX is designed for applications that demand fast and reliable switching of digital HD video, audio, and USB. DCX high-performance KVM matrix switches deliver zero compression, zero latency ensuring superior quality graphics and perfect video synchronization.

Extend Over-IP

Black Box Agility goes the distance with KVM switching and extension over CATx cable. Agility transmitters and receivers comprise a highly adaptable system that meets the demanding requirements of control rooms and post-production suites.

Streamline Controls

Black Box Freedom enables users to shift between computer systems by simply moving a mouse cursor from one monitor to another. Freedom can interface with up to four receivers and switch between targets using a single keyboard and mouse.

Don’t miss this opportunity to hear insights from industry-leading keynote speakers, explore breakthrough technologies, investigate industry trends, and join informative discussions with friends and colleagues.

Be our guest— When you register to attend NAB Show NY, use guest pass code NY8464 to obtain a FREE exhibits-only pass.

