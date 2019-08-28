Black Box Adds Longjoin Group to Partner Network

PITTSBURGH — Aug. 27, 2019 — Black Box, an industry-leading provider of IT connectivity solutions, today announced that Longjoin Group has joined its channel partner program. China-based Longjoin Group will be the exclusive distributor of the entire Black Box product portfolio to customers in mainland China.

"The Chinese market is huge and very different from other countries, so having a native partner as well respected in the pro AV space as Longjoin is so important for Black Box. By partnering with Longjoin, we want to evolve our technology and products to be optimized for the growing and sometimes unique demands of Chinese businesses," said Hans-Peter Kuhnert, VP International Sales at Black Box.

Longjoin has been focused on the Chinese pro AV industry for nearly 30 years and is the sole distributor of many famous global brands in China. With a mature distribution channel and market coverage, Longjoin has earned a stellar reputation as a reliable partner for global brands in the Chinese market.

Together, Black Box and Longjoin will provide reliable, high-performance KVM, AV over IP, and video wall solutions that help mainland China customers solve today's connectivity challenges and scale their networks for future growth.

Further details on Black Box and its full product portfolio are available at www.blackbox.com.

About Black Box

Black Box has been a world-leading provider of premier IT infrastructure solutions for more than 40 years. Today, the company continues to design and manufacture award-winning pro AV, KVM, cabling and networking products known for their advanced functionality, flawless performance, outstanding reliability and fail-safe security. Black Box solutions are used every day in government, education, commercial enterprises and any other organization that requires the utmost quality and performance from its IT infrastructure.

In addition to creating industry-leading products, Black Box demonstrates every day a complete commitment to providing its customers with the industry's best technical support and service. The award-winning dedicated support staff at Black Box works around the clock to ensure that customers' systems are always up and running optimally. The world-class support and service provided by Black Box is as important to the successful IT, communications and business operations of customers as the powerful products and solutions the company delivers.

To learn more, visit the Black Box website at https://www.blackbox.com and follow us on Twitter @blackbox_ns.

