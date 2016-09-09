Bitmovin raises $10.3 million in Series A round led by Atomico

PALO ALTO, Calif. and KLAGENFURT, Austria -- Sept. 2, 2016 -- Bitmovin, the provider of video infrastructure for the web and Y Combinator alumnus (S15), has completed a $10.3 million Series A round led by Atomico. The funds will be used to accelerate the development of video playback technologies for existing and new platforms, including 360-degree video for virtual reality (VR).

Angel investors backing the company include a number of big names in the video and virtual reality spheres. David Helgason, founder of Unity, Chris Kaiser, former VP of Engineering at Netflix and YouTube, and Edward Kozel, former CTO of Cisco, have all participated in the round, together with Dawn Capital, SpeedInvest, and Y Combinator.

Bitmovin was founded by the co-creators of the MPEG-DASH video streaming standard, which is used by industry leaders like Netflix and YouTube and currently accounts for 50 percent of U.S. peak internet traffic. The company is laying the groundwork for a future dominated by video content, as recent Cisco research indicates that by 2020, 80 percent of internet traffic will be video-based, including VR and 360-degree.

Today, Bitmovin provides a cloud-based video encoding service to companies and developers that is 100 times faster than real-time and other services on the market. It also offers the high-performance Bitmovin HTML5 player that plays video using the MPEG-DASH and HLS format on a range of platforms, including desktop, mobile, Smart TVs and VR headsets. This is particularly important because web browsers like Chrome, Safari and Firefox are fading out Flash as a video player, making a solid, cross-platform HTML5 player even more critical for online video providers. Bitmovin's patented technology can reduce video loading times to less than 150 milliseconds, prevent buffering, and increase video quality for viewers. What's more, they're also leading the way in DRM protection for Hollywood-grade content, to ensure the protection of content creators.

The investment, led by Atomico, will enable Bitmovin to grow its product, and further increase the speed and quality of video playback on any platform -- including new platforms like VR -- while also reducing the bandwidth needed to power the technology.

Stefan Lederer, CEO of Bitmovin, said:

"Bitmovin allows content providers to stream high-quality videos on any platform, with the lowest buffering times and highest quality performance, while making it as easy as possible for developers to build services using our API. We are not just solving today's problems. We also offer the best infrastructure for virtual reality streaming and 360-degree video, which means we are helping developers and entrepreneurs offer the latest in video technology to increasingly tech-savvy consumers."

He continued by saying:

"This latest round of investment will help us to continue improving our product. At a time when net neutrality has risen up the political agenda, we are determined to increase the speed and quality of video playback on any platform whilst also reducing the bandwidth needed to power the technology. That is why we have been able to secure investment from one of the best SaaS VCs in the market and from some of the most impressive video and VR experts and angel investors."

Teddie Wardi, Principal at Atomico, said:

"Online video content has exploded over the last few years. Consumers have come to expect high-quality video anywhere, and on any device. They have little patience for buffering and skipping, and Bitmovin will solve this problem. But this is only the beginning for the market opportunity. The time spent watching online video is still less than 20 percent of linear TV programming. As the viewing habits of millennials become the norm, this figure will rise massively. We're incredibly excited about Bitmovin because Stefan and his team are real visionaries. They're looking to the future today, having already developed industry-leading technology in virtual reality and 360-degree video."

David Helgason, founder of Unity, said:

"I've been involved with game technology and real-time graphics for a long time, but looking outside of games, video is undergoing multi-decade growth -- on TV, the internet, mobile devices, and now in VR. And that is only going to accelerate. The talented team at Bitmovin has been quietly building the infrastructure to improve the future of video. I'm excited to support their efforts."

Notes to Editors

Photo Caption: VR & 360-degree HTML5 player

About Bitmovin

Founded in 2013, Bitmovin improves video quality on the web by enabling the fastest cloud encoding using the Bitmovin encoding service, as well as the best streaming performance using the Bitmovin HTML5 player. Bitmovin, Inc. is based in Palo Alto, California, and Klagenfurt, Austria and is privately owned. Investors include Atomico, YCombinator (YC S15), Dawn Capital, SpeedInvest, Constantia New Business, and a number of angel investors. For more information, visit www.bitmovin.com.

About Atomico

Atomico is an international investment firm, focused on helping the world's most disruptive technology companies scale and become global leaders. Founded in 2006, Atomico has made over 75 investments with a particular focus on Europe -- including Supercell, Klarna, and The Climate Corporation. Atomico's team of investors and advisors includes founders of six billion dollar companies, and operational leaders who were responsible for global expansion, user growth, hiring, and marketing at companies from Skype and Google to Uber and Spotify.

All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.