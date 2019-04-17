BITMAX SIGNS MEDIA MANAGEMENT AND LICENSING SERVICES DEAL WITH HERE MEDIA

As part of the agreement, Bitmax will take on a range of processing services for Here Media’s films and TV series as well as its global channel, Here TV. In addition, Bitmax will sublicense select titles on digital storefronts, MVPD and OTT providers. Bitmax will avail the programs, provide transcoding, closed captioning, metadata packaging, ad-break conditioning, distribution and royalty processing services.

Bitmax CRO Jim Riley commented, “We are delighted to be working with a progressive company like Here Media as they continue to bring critically-acclaimed content to audiences everywhere, and we are particularly excited they will be among the first of our customers to take advantage of our new orchestration tool 'Maestro' that we introduced at NAB .”

Here TV is an exclusive platform for LGBTQ filmmakers, artists and performers to showcase award-winning films and series in their original artistic form. Here TV captivates audiences by portraying an authentic queer experience.

“Collaborating with Bitmax allows us to concentrate on the art and voice of our creative offerings rather than the technical aspects of media encoding and delivery,” said John Mongiardo, President and Managing Director of Here Media. “Through this partnership, we can scale distribution and deliver our channel and award-winning programs to viewers on the world's most popular platforms and devices.”

About Here TV

Here TV (www.heretv.com) launched in 2004, making it the world’s first SVOD LGBTQ+ video service and is available on all major US cable operators including Xfinity, Spectrum, Dish, Optimum, FiOS, U-Verse, Cox, Atlantic Broadband, Buckeye, RCN, Frontier, WAVE and WOW! as well as Amazon, Roku, Sling TV, Google Play and the Here TV app (www.here.tv) where it can be viewed on all iOS and Android mobile devices. Here TV reaches millions of viewers each month and has produced Academy award-winning films in addition to receiving three Daytime Emmy Award nominations.

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media management and licensing, with decades of expertise supporting leading content owners and digital distributors the world over.

Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and systems. Their products and licensing services are designed to help customers optimize today’s evolving business models including, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and Direct to consumer (DTC).

For more information, please visit www.bitmax.net.

For mediainquiries, please contact:

Clare Plaisted/Sally Reid

PRComs

clare@prcoms.com/sally@prcoms.com

+1 703 300 3054/+44 (0)7801752224