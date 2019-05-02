Bitmax Signs Licensing And Provisioning Agreement With Blockchain-Based Digital Media Platform MTonomy

Los Angeles, May 2, 2019: Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, has partnered with MTonomy, the blockchain-based digital media rights and content management company, to license and provide new release content to MTonomy. Through this partnership, millions of cryptocurrency users around the world will be able to securely buy and rent Bitmax’s video content, including movies, documentaries, TV series and digital shorts, directly in cryptocurrency on MTonomy.com. Cryptocurrency users will make payments in ether, the native cryptocurrency of the Ethereum blockchain, using any of the popular cryptocurrency wallets such as Metamask, Coinbase Wallet and Cipher.

Jim Riley, Chief Revenue Officer, Bitmax, said: “At Bitmax, we are committed to finding the many ways our content partners can monetize their content and reach the widest audiences. MTonomy has pioneered the best-of-its-kind online platform that accepts Ethereum currency, which has opened up a new audience of millions, bringing our filmmakers a new and innovative revenue stream.”

In addition to providing digital media licensing services, Bitmax is partnering with MTonomy to onboard, manage, and audit digital media content. In collaboration with MTonomy, Bitmax is securely bringing its film partners transparent access to an entirely new and rapidly growing audience, while pushing the envelope on efficient content distribution globally.

Arjun Mendhi, Founder and CEO of MTonomy, said: “With industry-leading expertise and commitment to their content providers, Bitmax is an ideal partner for MTonomy’s digital distribution and rights management platform. We look forward to working to distribute Bitmax content to a growing global market.”

About MTonomy

MTonomy is building the next-generation infrastructure for media enterprises, supporting film and TV content among other forms of digital media. Its core technology protects content rights, distributes content globally, and settles every transaction verifiably within seconds worldwide. Built by a team from MIT with advisors including Jack Dorsey, MTonomy is a state-of-the-art blockchain platform for enterprise digital media. Powered by this technology, MTonomy offers simple-to-use cryptocurrency VOD applications for consumers, and rights and content management services for media enterprises. Visit MTonomy.comfor more details.

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media management and licensing, with decades of expertise supporting leading content owners and digital distributors the world over. The company is made up of professionals from all areas of the digital content supply chain who are skilled in new tech solutions and are committed to customer service excellence. Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and systems. Their products and services are designed to help customers optimize today’s evolving business models including, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and Direct to consumer (DTC), at a fraction of the cost of legacy providers. For more information, please visit http://www.bitmax.net/.

