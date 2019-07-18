BITMAX SIGNS CONTENT MANAGEMENT AND DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH HIGH OCTANE PICTURES

Los Angeles, July 18, 2019: Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, has signed a multi-year agreement to provide content management and services to High Octane Pictures (HOP), a full-service film distribution and sales agency that cultivates relationships with distributors, financiers, talent agencies and various strategic entertainment partnerships to sell and distribute motion pictures.

As part of the deal, Bitmax will help High Octane maximize the revenue potential of their titles across the international VOD landscape, helping them get carriage on international platforms while advising them on monetizing their unique slate of content across a growing list of downstream distribution channels and partners.

“Bitmax is a demonstrated leader in content orchestration and distribution, and we look forward to working with them across all business models from TVOD to AVOD,” said High Octane Pictures' company president and founder, Galen Christy.

The HOP team draws upon their vast deal-making experience with a dedication to innovative sales and marketing techniques. HOP has brokered deals in over 80 countries across the world, focusing on sales, acquisition and distribution of completed content specifically made for kids, family and young adults as well as supporting and giving exposure to completed films that tend to be forgotten in an over saturated market, specifically documentaries, LGBTQ content, art house films and dramas.

“Bitmax is the perfect partner for High Octane Pictures, as they have great content and we have the technology and expertise to monetize it across VOD platforms.” said Jim Riley, Bitmax CRO. “We love their ethos of putting the film maker first and promoting and distributing compelling independent films.”

About High Octane Pictures

High Octane Pictures (HOP) is a full-service film Distribution & Sales Agency that cultivates relationships with distributors, financiers, talent agencies, and various strategic entertainment partnerships in order to sell and distribute a slate of commercially viable motion pictures.

Our primary function is bridging the gap between the producer and platform, retailers and/or distributors. As such, HOP provides full service to our filmmakers by offering distribution for their films or helping them secure distribution domestically and internationally while also, in certain cases, financing for projects in development and providing finishing funds.

The mission of High Octane Pictures is to build a partnership with the filmmaker by establishing a foundation of trust and commitment. The HOP team draws upon our vast deal-making experience with a genuine dedication to innovative sales and marketing techniques. HOP has brokered deals in over 80 countries across the world. We pride ourselves on our ability to introduce new product to the marketplace.

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media management and licensing, with decades of expertise supporting leading content owners and digital distributors the world over. The company is made up of professionals from all areas of the digital content supply chain who are skilled in new tech solutions and are committed to customer service excellence.

Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and systems. Their products and services are designed to help customers optimize today’s evolving business models including, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and Direct to consumer (DTC), at a fraction of the cost of legacy providers.

For more information, please visit www.bitmax.net.

For media enquires, please contact:

Clare Plaisted

PRComs

+1 703 300 3054/+44 (0)7739920287