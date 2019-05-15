BITMAX SHOWCASES SOLUTIONS FOR FILMMAKERS TO MAKE MONEY FROM THEIR CONTENT AT MEDIA PRODUCTION SHOW 2019

London, 15 May, 2019:Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, will be exhibiting for the first time at the Media Production Show at London Olympia 11-12 June on Stand 330.

On their stand, Bitmax will be discussing with independent producers and filmmakers their seamless process for licensing and selling content across platforms such as iTunes, Prime and Netflix. Utilising Maestro, Bitmax’s new content orchestration system that launched at NAB in April, content owners and distribution partners are able to:

· Plan and execute monetisation strategies across all OTT platforms including transactional view based SVOD to ad-supported AVOD

· Log in and initiate order and track assets across the supply chain

· Create Avails

· Customise and auto ingest asset package elements

· Confirm carriage confirmation

· Process royalties

Michael Ashley, Bitmax EMEA Commercial Director, said: “We are really excited to showcase the services Bitmax offers content owners and producers in the UK market at the Media Production Show. Our decades of experience coupled with our media management systems makes us the perfect partner for content owners and producers to monetise and license their content across all OTT platforms.”

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media management and licensing, with decades of expertise supporting leading content owners and digital distributors the world over. The company is made up of professionals from all areas of the digital content supply chain who are skilled in new tech solutions and are committed to customer service excellence.

Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and systems. Their products and services are designed to help customers optimize today’s evolving business models including, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and Direct to consumer (DTC), at a fraction of the cost of legacy providers.

For more information, please visit www.bitmax.net.

