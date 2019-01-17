BITMAX MOVES GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS TO THE HEART OF HOLLYWOOD MEDIA DISTRICT

Los Angeles, January 17, 2018: Bitmax, the digital media content mangement and licensing company, has signed the lease on its new headquarters in Hollywood's Media District creative office campus.

The new office and enhanced digital processing facility was designed with the latest technology advances and security systems in support of industry initiatives, including the Trusted Partner Network (TPN). It will house editing suites, content management facilities, executive offices and meeting space for its LA-based employees.

The Media District’s Hollywood 959 creative office campus is also home to new media companies like Quibi, the short form streaming service led by Jeffery Katzenberg. The 245,000-square-foot creative office campus, built and developed by the JH Snyder Company, was completed in 2015 and is located across the street from the Hollywood Center Studios.

In addition to its LA headquarters, Bitmax operates facilities and business offices in in New York City and London at Tileyard Studios.

Richard Martin, Bitmax co-founder and CEO, said, “We are excited to take Bitmax to its next level of growth in these new offices, providing world-class media management facilities and services to content owners and distributors around the world. Our talented team of executives and employees love being in the heart of Hollywood and supplying creative solutions and services to our growing list of clients, and this provides us the opportunity to enhance our systems with machine learning, Ultra HD, IMF and other media processing advancements.”

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a Preferred Plus partner of Apple, and a time-proven leader in digital media management and licensing - with decades of expertise supporting leading content owners and digital distributors the world over. The company is made up of professionals from all areas of the digital content supply chain who are focused on transforming content and metadata into monetizable assets using smart solutions delivered with customer service excellence.

Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and systems at a fraction of the cost of legacy providers. Bitmax products and services are designed to optimize today’s evolving business models including, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD on any platform, and on any device.

For more information, please visit www.bitmax.net.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Clare Plaisted/Sally Reid

PRComs

clare@prcoms.com/sally@prcoms.com

+1 703 300 3054/+44 (0)7801752224