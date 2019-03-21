BITMAX LAUNCHES NEW CONTENT AND ORCHESTRATION MANAGEMENT SYSTEM AT NAB 2019

Los Angeles, March 21, 2019: Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, today announced the launch of its new content orchestration and management system - Maestro. The newly minted Maestro platform represents a leap forward for Bitmax Content Provider customers and Distributor Platform partners.

In addition to powering all of the internal supply chain workflows at Bitmax, Maestro includes the ability to log in and initiate orders and the ability to track asset packages across the supply chain. From Avails creation and customization to auto ingest of asset package elements, and carriage confirmation to royalty processing, Maestro is a powerful integrated system that will make it much easier to plan and execute monetization strategies. In concert with the Bitmax licensing team, the Maestro orchestration engine allows Bitmax clients to evaluate their total monetization strategy by pre-planning for any title or catalogue, moving seamlessly from transactional to view-based SVOD, and/or to ad supported AVOD. The system directs processing workflows based on the target platforms, including ad marking, artwork and metadata enhancements, and more.

Maestro also has hooks into the Bitmax PayPanel TM reporting and royalty processing solution. With a growing market of AVOD OVPs and vMVPDS, DTC channels and streaming options, Bitmax customer’s use cases have informed and helped shape the development of Maestro. The company promises a steady stream of new features and functions released throughout the year.

Recent customer announcements such as Gravitas Ventures turning over operations to Bitmax underscores the marketplace interest for a comprehensive solution that makes onboarding content and asset packages as seamless as possible while providing a heightened level of transparency and monitoring features.

Jim Riley, Bitmax CRO commented “While the M&E marketplace continues to experience major disruption, our Content providers and Distribution partners have been vocal about the shortcomings of legacy solutions. Our Maestro system reimagines content management in this new era, enabling ‘content orchestration’ to monetize assets across business models and consumption platforms.”

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media management and licensing, with decades of expertise supporting leading content owners and digital distributors the world over. The company is made up of professionals from all areas of the digital content supply chain who are skilled in new tech solutions and are committed to customer service excellence.

Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and systems. Their products and services are designed to help customers optimize today’s evolving business models including, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and Direct to consumer (DTC), at a fraction of the cost of legacy providers.

