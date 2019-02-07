BITMAX INKS MULTI-YEAR DEAL WITH GRAVITAS VENTURES FOR DIGITAL CONTENT MANAGEMENT AND RETAIL PARTNER INTEGRATION

Under the expanded terms, Bitmax will centralize storage of the complete Gravitas catalog within its BAM 2.0 (Bitmax Asset Management) system. BAM 2.0 enables automated upload of content and metadata from global filmmakers, and sets in motion workflows that match the egress requirements for downstream digital retailers, cable partners and OTT platforms. The BAM 2.0 system, links each title to a collection of asset package elements, which can be configured for a variety of business models to satisfy any territory or distribution partner requirements. Additionally, the system supports real time royalty reporting data from digital distribution partners.The multiyear deal represents an end-to-end solution in support of Gravitas' expanding business, which now includes OTT platforms, across multiple business lines, including TVOD, SVOD and Ad supported VOD and virtual networks. Gravitas also gains access to the BAM Dashboard, which allows Gravitas to place orders, create clips, capture stills and enhanced artwork, and ultimately self-provision content and related files.

“By working closely with the Gravitas team, we were able to design and deploy an enhanced service solution that met their precise needs as they grow their business,”said Jim Riley, Bitmax CRO. “Our proven solution featuring robust automation and monitoring systems allows Gravitas to quickly ramp across platforms, territories and business models.”

“Gravitas jumped in early to support OTT for SVOD and Ad supported TV & VOD; and as those distribution deals have grown in complexity and scope, we turned to Bitmax for processing and automation to help us monetize every opportunity for our films,” said Michael Murphy, President of Gravitas Ventures. “Bitmax devised a comprehensive operations-based solution that allows us to focus more on sales and marketing with our filmmakers and content partners."

About Gravitas Ventures





Gravitas Ventures, a Red Arrow Studios company, is a leading all rights distributor of independent feature films and documentaries. Founded in 2006, Gravitas connects independent filmmakers and producers with distribution opportunities across the globe. Working with talented directors and producers, Gravitas Ventures has distributed thousands of films into over a hundred million homes in North America - over one billion homes worldwide. Recent releases include Score: A Film Music Documentary; California Typewriter; Legion of Brothers; Katie Holmes’ feature directorial debut; All We Had, Colin Hanks’ All Things Must Pass; Being Evel from Academy Awardwinning director Daniel Junge and producer Johnny Knoxville; and For The Love of Spock from Director Adam Nimoy.

For more information, please visit gravitasventures.com, and follow @GravitasVOD on Twitter and @gravitasventures on Instagram.

About Red Arrow Studios

Red Arrow Studios is one of the world’s leading creators and distributors of entertainment content. Red Arrow Studios is comprised of 20 production companies in seven territories, including 10 companies based in the United States; world-leading multi-platform digital network Studio71, based in six countries; and global film and TV distributors Red Arrow Studios International and Gravitas Ventures.

The group’s significant output includes scripted, non-scripted and formatted content and IP, from TV and film to short-form and branded content, made for an array of global networks and platforms.

Red Arrow Studios is part of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, one of Europe's leading media groups. For more information, please visit: https://redarrowstudios.com/

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media management and licensing, with decades of expertise supporting leading content owners and digital distributors the world over. The company is made up of professionals from all areas of the digital content supply chain who are skilled in new tech solutions and are committed to customer service excellence.

Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and systems. Their products and services are designed to help customers optimize today’s evolving business models including, TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and Direct to consumer (DTC), at a fraction of the cost of legacy providers.

For more information, please visit www.bitmax.net.

