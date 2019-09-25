Bitmax Appoints Tristan O’Dwyer as EMEA Sales Director

London, 25 September, 2019:Bitmax, the digital media management and licensing company, today announced the appointment of Tristan O’Dwyer as EMEA Sales Director, responsible for developing business across the region for Bitmax’s suite of services. In this his new role, Tristan will work with content owners and independent production companies to help them monetise their content across AVOD, TVOD and SVOD platforms.

Tristan has worked in the video technology industry for almost twenty years in sales engineering and operations, and most recently in sales and business development. Tristan holds a BSc in Applied Computing from Staffordshire University, an MBA from Anglia Ruskin University, and an LLM in International Commercial Law from the University of Northampton.

He joins Bitmax from Net Insight, where he spearheaded the UK rollout of their low-latency video streaming technology. Tristan spent three years as an engineer at BBC Technology Operations and was Director of Sales Engineering at Mirror Image DDN, a pioneering content delivery network.

Bitmax's Chief Revenue and Strategy Officer, Jim Riley said: “I am delighted to welcome Tristan to Bitmax as we expand our services - including providing a total monetisation approach to managing content across TVOD, SVOD and AVOD for the European market.”

“I’m excited to be joining Bitmax just as we’ve announced the availability in Europe of Maestro, our new content orchestration and management system,” said Tristan O'Dwyer. “Maestro will provide our customers unparalleled flexibility in managing their workflows and monetising their video, and I’m looking forward to helping EMEA content owners to realise the full commercial potential of their valuable content.”

About Bitmax

Bitmax is a time-proven leader in digital media management and licensing, with decades of expertise supporting leading content owners and digital distributors the world over. The company is made up of professionals from all areas of the digital content supply chain who are skilled in new tech solutions and are committed to customer service excellence.

Bitmax reduces the friction and complexity inherent in the digital content supply chain by utilizing smart online tools and systems. Our products and services are designed to help customers optimize today’s evolving business models including TVOD, SVOD, AVOD and Direct to consumer (DTC), at a fraction of the cost of legacy providers.

For more information, please visit www.bitmax.net.

