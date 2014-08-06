Billy Gardell Set to Host 'Monopoly Millionaires' Club™'

Los Angeles, Calif. – August 6, 2014 – Scientific Games Corporation (Nasdaq: SGMS) and participating state lotteries have tapped comedian and actor Billy Gardell (“Mike & Molly,” “You, Me and Dupree”) to host the forthcoming “MONOPOLY MILLIONAIRES’ CLUB,” a one-hour, weekly syndicated game show based on the iconic MONOPOLY® brand, which will serve as the companion television series for the upcoming, multi-state lottery game of the same name.

The combination of a multi-state premium lottery and a national television game show is a first for both the lottery and television industries.

"I love MONOPOLY! I've played this game with friends and family since 1979,” said Gardell. “Hosting a big game show is a bucket list level type of job for me. I've always had a big time game show as one of my goals, and to have the opportunity to be a part of MONOPOLY MILLIONAIRES’ CLUB is a real honor. It's an iconic game that resonates with everyone, and I want to see someone win one million dollars!”

“Billy has incredible comedic talents and he is also a huge fan of games and MONOPOLY in particular. We know he is the right choice to help us introduce this new game show to America and help us create more and more millionaires,” said Steve Saferin, president of properties group and chief creative officer for Scientific Games.

“MONOPOLY MILLIONAIRES’ CLUB” will be produced in front of a live studio audience in Las Vegas, Nevada and premiere early 2015. More than $2.5 million in prize money will be up for grabs on each episode. Contestants on the television show will be selected from the studio audience. The studio audience will be made up of winners of the “MONOPOLY MILLIONAIRES’ CLUB” multi-state premium lottery game which goes on sale October 19, 2014. To qualify to win the four-night, five-day trip for two to Las Vegas, lottery players will register their lottery tickets online.

