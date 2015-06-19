Bill Watt joins Visual Data as President

BILL WATT NAMED PRESIDENT OF VISUAL DATA MEDIA SERVICES

Industry veteran leaves Modern VideoFilm to lead Visual Data’s LA office Los Angeles/London, June 19th, 2015

Visual Data Media Services (VDMS), the Los Angeles-headquartered digital-media supply-chain company, has appointed Bill Watt to the newly created role of president in its biggest recruitment move since it acquired a majority stake in London-based content-processing and media-management company re:fine last December.

The announcement was made today by John Trautman, CEO and founder of VDMS. Watt comes to VDMS from post-production and distribution company Modern VideoFilm, where he spent 31 years in a variety of roles, rising to become president of the company’s digital-services division. In this capacity, he oversaw all aspects of Modern VideoFilm’s distribution operations, helping to establish the company as one the most respected names in its space. With a background in broadcast and commercial production, Watt has worked with all the major studios in Hollywood, where his experience of technical workflows, digital and physical distribution, and TV and feature post-production has won him a reputation for delivering consistent quality and service. In his new role at VDMS, Watt will leverage his experience in post-production, content management and distribution to expand the company’s activities in these areas.

Known for his ability to build strong teams and provide process improvements, he will also oversee VDMS’ client-service, sales, operations and human-resources teams in Los Angeles and will report directly to Trautman. Trautman said: “Our mission to grow and strengthen Visual Data, which started with the move to our new state of the art Burbank Facility, and the acquisition of London’s re:fine facility, has gathered momentum with the appointment of Bill, whose talent, experience and vision will open up new opportunities for both Visual Data and our clients. With Bill on board, we have a powerful management team in place — one that has all the skills necessary to position us as a real contender in an increasingly competitive global market.”

Watt added: ‘I am extremely happy to join the team at VDMS. It is a company that has proven its ability to perform at a high level of quality and service and is a great fit for me personally. With their explosive growth curve it is now a god time for me to join the company and contribute to the success of the company.’

Trautman has also announced two internal promotions: Kim Lawrence will move to the position of Executive Vice-President of Client Services, while Lakshmi Ziskin becomes Vice-President of Captioning/Localization and offshore operations at VDMS’ new Bangalore India office. About Visual Data Media Services: Visual Data Media Services (VDMS), based in Los Angeles, has 20 years of experience in the repurposing and distribution of content for all media outlets, including domestic syndication, network broadcast, international distribution, VOD, and mobile for studios, distributors and platforms. In December 2014, VDMS acquired a majority stake in London-based re:fine in a deal that provided both partners with access to each other’s markets, technologies and infrastructure. Both re:fine and VDMS have established successful business models, client bases and third-party accreditations as preferred vendors for content networks and broadcasters, including Netflix, iTunes and the UK’s ITV. VDMS recently opened a production office in Bangalore, India to handling the increasing volume of captioning and localization work.

For further information contact: Cheryl Clarke on: 44 7939 554109 Or e-mail: cheryl@mushroom-media.co.uk

www.visualdatamedia.com