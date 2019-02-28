Legendary Broadcaster Bill Clark to Receive the 2019 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award from the Broadcasters Foundation of America

New York, NY – February 28, 2019 – Bill Clark, previous President of Shamrock Broadcasting and Chairman of Chancellor Broadcasting, has been announced as the recipient of the 2019 Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award. The award will be presented at the Broadcasters Foundation of America’s annual breakfast at 7:00AM, Wednesday, April 10 in the Brahms Room of the Encore Hotel in Las Vegas, during the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show.

As President of Shamrock Broadcasting’s radio division, Clark created one of the first ‘super groups,’ decades before consolidation. Under his leadership, Shamrock grew from nine radio stations to 21, with outlets in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Detroit, Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, Phoenix, Denver, Kansas City, and Minneapolis. When the company was sold to Chancellor Broadcasting, Clark was named its Chairman with responsibilities for both radio and television.

During his 42 years in broadcasting, Clark was deeply involved in the culture and direction of the industry. He was instrumental in bringing radio into the fold at the NAB in 1975 and served as an NAB Director. He was a member of the Radio Advertising Bureau’s Executive Committee for ten years, President of the Northern California Broadcasters Association, and a Director of the California Broadcasters Association. He received the NAB Radio Award in 1991 and was named California Broadcaster of the Year in 1992.

The Lowry Mays Excellence in Broadcasting Award is bestowed annually on an individual in broadcasting whose work exemplifies innovation, community service, advocacy, and entrepreneurship. It salutes its namesake Lowry Mays and is underwritten by The Mays Family Foundation.

The breakfast is complimentary to all in broadcasting, although pre-registration is required. To register, please click here. To register via phone or email, and to obtain information on reserving a page in the Program Guide, please contact the Broadcasters Foundation at 212-373-8250 or info@thebfoa.org.

This year’s event is sponsored by AccuRadio, National Association of Broadcasters (NAB), National Association of Media Brokers (NAMB), Nielsen, Radio Advertising Bureau (RAB), Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), U.S. Trust, and vCreative.

The Broadcasters Foundation has distributed millions of dollars in aid to broadcasters who have lost their livelihood through a catastrophic event, debilitating disease or unforeseen tragedy. Personal donations can be made to the Foundation’s Guardian Fund, corporate contributions are accepted through the Angel Initiative, and bequests can be made through the Foundation’s Legacy Society. For more information, please visit www.broadcastersfoundation.org, call 212-373-8250, or email info@thebfoa.org.

The mission of the Broadcasters Foundation of America is to improve the quality of life and maintain the personal dignity of men and women in the radio and television broadcast profession who find themselves in acute need. The Foundation reaches out across the country to identify and provide an anonymous safety net in cases of critical illness, advanced age, death of a spouse, accident and other serious misfortune. The Broadcasters Foundation of America is a 501(c)3 Public Charity.

