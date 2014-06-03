BIGGER. THAN. EVER. FAMILY CHANNEL UNLEASHES THREE BIG TICKET SUMMER CONCERTS PRESENTED BY LEGO FRIENDS

SUMMER CAMPAIGN ANNOUNCES TOUR STOPS IN HALIFAX, TORONTO AND EDMONTON

INTERNATIONAL SUPERSTAR CODY SIMPSON HEADLINES ALL THREE SHOWS

LIMITED PRE-SALE TICKETS AVAILABLE TONIGHT THROUGH FAMILY.CA WITH SPECIAL CODE

Toronto, June 3, 2014 – Grab your shades because Family Channel’s Big Ticket Summer campaign is looking bright with the announcement of not one, not two, but three Big Ticket Summer Concerts. Presented by LEGO Friends, this summer’s can’t-miss concert tour will make stops in Halifax (Friday, August 22; Halifax Metro Centre), Toronto (Saturday, August 23; Molson Canadian Amphitheatre) and Edmonton (Monday, August 25; Northern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium) featuring a show-stopping lineup headlined by Australian pop sensation, Cody Simpson.

Teen pop phenom Cody Simpson performs at Family Channel’s Big Ticket Summer Concerts.

For artwork and series information, please visit http://press.family.ca



Singer, songwriter and chart-topper Cody Simpson will undoubtedly make musical waves when he anchors Family’s Big Ticket Summer Concert tour, in partnership with Live Nation. From his latest album Surfers Paradise to his recent performance on season 18 of Dancing with the Stars, Simpson proves he can deliver a memorable stage show for Family fans of all ages. Joining him on the tour is the multi-talented Sabrina Carpenter, who stars as Maya Hart in the new series Girl Meet World; YouTube phenomenon Megan Nicole, whose music videos are featured on Family; and, making a special appearance at the Toronto show, pop rock band, Crystalyne.

Hilarious Canuck Calum Worthy, star of Austin & Ally and his own short series The Coppertop Flop Show, hosts the concert tour and the cast of the hit Canadian series The Next Step make their third Big Ticket Summer Concert appearance as they return to the stage for a high-energy dance performance guaranteed to bring the crowd to its’ feet.

Concert lovers who can’t wait to get their hands on tickets for the star-studded event can beat the rush by tuning into Family tonight, at 7:30 p.m. ET/PT, for an encore presentation of the 2013 Big Ticket Summer

Concert. During the broadcast, a special pre-sale code will appear which viewers can enter immediately at Family.ca to purchase tickets to any of the three concert locations. A limited quantity of tickets will be available in advance of the public on-sale date on Friday, June 6 at 10 a.m. Viewers will have to react quickly as the pre-sale code will expire when the limited quantity is sold out, or on Thursday, June 5 at 10 p.m. ET, whichever comes first. For additional event information and to purchase tickets, please visit www.family.ca or www.ticketmaster.ca.

Starting today, Family.ca is home to all things Big Ticket Summer featuring details about the host and performers and music videos from the concert’s artists. Later this month, the website will host two exciting contests: the “My Concert, My T-Shirt Contest,” which offers budding fashion designers and amateur artists the chance to submit their designs for a limited edition concert tee; and the “LEGO Friends VIP Experience Contest,” where viewers can enter for the chance to win an once-in-a-lifetime trip for four to the Toronto show. For full contest rules and regulations, please visit Family.ca/bigticketsummer.

Family’s Big Ticket Summer wouldn’t be complete without a non-stop programming lineup and new to the schedule this year is Family Channel’s Big Ticket Summer Playlist series. Bringing fans even closer to their favourite stars, the half-hour episodes showcase a compilation of music videos hand-picked by the network’s biggest celebs to describe what they’re listening to this summer. Featured guests include: concert host Calum Worthy and performers Sabrina Carpenter and Megan Nicole; musical all-stars Austin Mahone and R5; and Family regulars Peyton List (Jessie) and Kelli Berglund (Lab Rats), among others. New episodes air Tuesdays at 6 p.m. ET/PT beginning July 1.

This series joins previously announced premieres of the Disney Channel Original Movie, Zapped, featuring megastar Zendaya, and the eagerly-awaited comedy Girl Meets World, both bowing on Friday, June 27. Additional details surrounding Family’s big summer specials will be released in the coming weeks.

About Family Channel Family Channel is a premium, commercial-free network offering the best in family television entertainment in approximately 6 million homes across Canada. Dedicated to celebrating family life and providing a fun experience for all, Family airs a unique mix of series, movies and specials, with a large portion of programming supplied by Disney. Family Channel also offers Family OnDemand, a television-based Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) service and Family OnLine, an internet-based, streaming service, these services, available at no additional cost, present hit Disney movies and series plus top-rated Canadian series to subscribers when they want it, where they want it. Visit us at Family.ca.

About Live Nation Entertainment Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of four market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Artist Nation Management and Live Nation Media/Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenation.com/investors.

For additional information please contact: Jaime Werby at 416-956-8584 or jwerby@family.ca Joanna Landsberg at 416-956-8547 or jlandsberg@family.ca