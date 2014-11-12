Big News from Atomos at CCW Expo

Melbourne, Australia – 12th November, 2014: Atomos today confirm that the award winning 4K Shogun has completed its first production run and will be demonstrating its powerful feature set at the CCW Expo in New York. Atomos have also announced that from today up to December 31st 2014 customers will receive 50% off the usual price of the Atomos 64GB CFast card when purchased with a Ninja Star.

"The wait is over for thousands of video professionals." said Jeromy Young CEO and co-founder of Atomos. "Having been at the factory personally to oversee the production and testing of our first Shogun units, I can assure the world that the final product will exceed already high expectations."

Announced earlier this year the impressive Shogun has a long list of world firsts in the 4K/HD monitor/recorder space including;

• First 4K/HD monitor/recorder with 12G SDI & 4K HDMI connections

• First 4K/HD monitor/recorder with SDI to HDMI & HDMI to SDI conversion

• First 4K/HD monitor/recorder with a truly pro monitor pixel density in excess of 300ppi

• First 4K/HD monitor/recorder with balanced XLR audio in/out

Outside of the feature list however, the user interface powered by AtomOS6 is the jewel in the crown. With every feature 1 touch away, new monitoring features like 2:1 zoom and a host of layout improvements designed to make camera setup, shot setup and work in post production easier the Shogun will be the "go-to" product for modern day film makers

Announced earlier this year the Atomos Shogun is a perfect implementation of ProRes standard. Recording all content to 4:2:2 10-bit, giving the user the choice of HQ/422/LT bit rates, ability to create Favorite/Reject XML file markers and (unlike other ProRes monitor/recorders on the market) not restricted by file size limits in the recording (e.g. 4GB or 2.5min).

Shogun features a stunning 1920×1200 SuperAtom IPS 7" touchscreen at 325 PPI and 178 degree viewing. 400nit brightness and multi-frequency (48/50/60Hz) operation, depending on video input, gives super-smooth monitoring and playback. The Shogun also has genlock-in for synced recording and playout. The included Lemo breakout cable for XLR Audio gives balanced audio, mic and Phantom power, taking the Shogun to the highest level of audio capability.

Also news exclusive to CCW visitors Atomos have announced a seasonal offer for the Ninja Star, the world's smallest Apple ProRes recorder. Up to December 31st 2014 customers will receive 50% off the usual price of the Atomos 64GB CFast card when purchased with a Ninja Star. Now even better value the Atomos CFast 1.0 cards are perfect for HD recording or applications where the faster speeds of CFast 2.0 are not required.

Atomos can be found on booth 901 at CCW Expo 12-13 November, Javits Convention Centre, New York. For show details see http://www.ccwexpo.com/