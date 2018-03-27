Big Block Names Jennette MacLachlan Executive Producer to Expand Capabilities, Handle Rapid Growth

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF. – March 27, 2018 – Big Block, the creative content studio known for its innovative work and unique integrated approach, today named Jennette MacLachlan as Executive Producer. The Los Angeles-based production executive with background in film, music videos, and commercials strengthens Big Block’s creative offerings and elevates the companies ability to deliver innovative multi-platform experiences in video, VR and augmented reality.

MacLachlan’s recent commercial clients include Apple, Lexus, Samsung, and Beats, and agencies such as 72andSunny, TBWA\Chiat\Day, BBDO, Havas, and Grey. Working closely with Managing Director Kenny Solomon, she will oversee productions across Big Block’s roster of film, TV, and commercial clients. “Jennette brings Big Block an amazing combination of vision, talent, relationships and experience,” said Solomon.

Big Block, which has tripled billings over the last two years, has built a reputation as a dynamic content studio that services blue-chip brands, TV networks, and advertising agencies. The company produced more than 50 TV campaigns in 2017 for premier brands such as Ford, Vogue, Chrysler, ESPN, General Motors, Under Armour, BMW, Turbo Tax, and Starbucks.

The company is part of Big Block Capital Group, an investment firm with media holdings spanning today’s hottest segments, from advanced artificial intelligence to consumer technologies and OTT content platforms.

Big Block CEO Seven Volpone has led a talent and technology acquisition phase during the recent growth period. He recently hired decorated branded-entertainment veteran Tom Flanagan as Chief Content Officer, and former ESL exec and esports pioneer Ed Tomasi. Earlier this year, Big Block also acquired a strategic stake in a live broadcasting and experiential marketing company owned by seasoned Executive Producer Blake Morrison. The company services the world’s largest entertainment tentpole live events.

“There is a growing demand by brands and agencies looking for smart, multi-platform campaigns that may start on the TV screen but that could show up authentically elsewhere in the world on a VR headset, inside of an esports tournament or in augmented experiences,” said Volpone. “The definition of Live Action is changing and Jennette, along with our talented roster of directors have an exciting opportunity in front of them.”

More onMacLachlan

Jennette was previously executive producer at Little Minx, where she worked with such noted talents as the Oscar-nominated director Luca Guadagnino (“Call Me By Your Name”), Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rodrigo Prieto (“Brokeback Mountain,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Silence”) and Spirit Award-nominated writer/director Zoe Cassavetes (“Broken English”).

“Jennette’s deep experience and strong relationships reach far beyond entertainment and advertising, and she will help lead Big Block’s expansion into virtual and augmented reality, online video and beyond,” said Big Block Managing Director Kenny Solomon.

MacLachlan’s recent projects include a short film, “Legacy,” for the song of the same name on Jay-Z’s album “4:44,” and a virtual-reality series currently in development with Emmy-winning Felix & Paul Studios. MacLachlan also was a producer of “Junior,” an episodic series written and directed by Cassavetes for Blackpills that premiered on Vice and recently was featured on Facebook Watch.

About Big Block

Big Block is a creative services company, technology investor and IP accelerator that works with leading consumer, entertainment, and technology industry brands, including Under Armour, Ford Motors, ESPN, and Enterra Solutions. The company produces all forms of visual content, original entertainment properties, live-entertainment experiences and media+tech IP. In addition, Big Block actively invests in companies and people in emerging technology, media, and lifestyle companies, including the most advanced AI. By combining technology and active investments with creative, Big Block focuses on better activating engaged audiences around content and turning conversations into valuable experiences and transactions.