Big Block Capital Group Invests In Ripplebox, Brings Live Broadcasting To Big Block Portfolio

Los Angeles, CA -- February 19, 2018 -- The creative services and media ventures company Big Block Capital Group today announced a strategic investment in Ripplebox, the live broadcasting and experiential marketing company.



Big Block is making big bets that transcend the traditional agency role in the media marketplace, offering a creative and entertainment development suite aimed at offering multidimensional capabilities to develop and deploy intellectual property across platforms. The addition of Ripplebox, a company known for its expertise in producing live content experiences for major brands and touchstone cultural events such as the EMMYs and GRAMMYs, further strengthens Big Block’s live broadcast and experiential marketing capabilities across multi-platform content.

“Seven and the Big Block team are building something truly unique in today’s shifting media and technology climate,” said Ripplebox founders Jeff Bransford and Blake Morrison, who also served as the broadcast producer for the Snickers’ live Super Bowl ad with Adam Driver last year. “As a creative services studio and media technology incubator creating award winning content, compelling live experiences, and innovative new media technologies, our team’s proven live production experience adds a new dimension to Big Block’s growing service offerings”

Ripplebox has a reputation for producing live events that introduce brands to pop culture, working with talent like Kevin Hart, Gwen Stefani and Katy Perry and activating custom event broadcasts for brands such as American Express, Bud Light, Target and many more.

Big Block, which works with companies such as ESPN, Ford Motors, and the NBA has been quietly expanding its foothold across multiple parts of the media ecosystem. From strategic investments in TV4 Entertainment, the linear programming platform, to Enterra Solutions, a leading AI and Cognitive Computing company based in Princeton, to the establishment of an eSports practice with veteran pioneer and ESS founder Ed Tomasi, to executive production of two feature films in the last year -- Big Block is reshaping what it means to utilize a content development, strategy, and production services partner.

“Ripplebox has a proven model where its takes a non-invasive approach to building natural experiences that not only fit but shape culture,” said Seven Volpone, the CEO and fund manager at Big Block Capital Group & Media Holdings. “If you can’t authentically engage with the audience you reach, then they’re turned off and attention is wasted. Blake and his team truly get that, and I’m excited to incorporate Ripplebox into Big Block’s expanding multi-platform creative suite for brands.”

The deal is the first transaction in what Big Blocks expects will be a series of strategic acquisitions. The financial terms of the deal will not be disclosed. Today’s news comes on the heels of Big Block’s announcement appointing Tom Flanagan as Chief Content & Innovation Officer. Flanagan is working closely with Volpone to develop new entertainment properties, and the two will be working closely with Morrison to develop and shape new forms of live video and live experiences and event productions.

Big Block is a creative services company, technology investor and IP accelerator that works with leading consumer, entertainment, and technology industry brands, including Under Armour, Ford Motors, ESPN, and Enterra Solutions. The company produces all forms of visual content, original entertainment properties, live-entertainment experiences and media+tech IP. In addition, Big Block actively invests in companies and people in emerging technology, media, and lifestyle companies, including the most advanced AI. By combining technology and active investments with creative, Big Block focuses on better activating engaged audiences around content and turning conversations into valuable experiences and transactions.