BIA Kelsey to Discuss Outlook for Local Advertising in Oct. Distance Learning Webinar from MFM-BCCA

Factors that will affect the outlook for local advertising will be discussed during an upcoming Distance Learning webinar offered by MFM, the Media Financial Management Association, and its BCCA subsidiary, which serves as the media industry's credit association.

"Outlook for Local Advertising"is scheduled for Wednesday, October 25, from 1-2 p.m. (ET). Presented by Tom Buono, founder and CEO of BIA/Kelsey, and Mark Fratrik, SVP and chief economist of the media consultancy firm, the discussion will delve into the forces driving local media purchases in the coming year. Agenda topics will include the 2018 national elections, a rise in local spending on mobile advertising, and pressure from digital competitors who are vying for more of the local ad spending pie. Longer term trends, such as advanced advertising opportunities enabled by the new ATSC 3.0 broadcast standard, will also be explored.

"While the overall 2018 ad revenue market will be favorably affected by the political advertising that accompanies a national election, there are a host of factors that will influence how much of the ad revenue pie will be apportioned to local TV, radio, newspaper, cable, and digital media businesses," said Mary M. Collins, president and CEO of MFM and BCCA.

Added Collins, "BIA/Kelsey experts Tom Buono and Mark Fratrik are uniquely equipped to not only delve into the factors that will have the greatest impact on when and where local ad dollars will be spent next year, but also how individual media enterprises can compete effectively for the largest possible share of that market."

About the presenters: Tom Buono is the founder of BIA Financial Network and chief executive officer of BIA/Kelsey. Since founding BIA Financial Network in 1983, Buono has overseen its acquisitions and growth into a diversified strategic and financial consulting and information firm, which encompasses the BIA Capital Strategies communications industry investment bank, BIA Digital Partners LP, a mezzanine investment fund, and, most recently, BIA/Kelsey, a media consultancy offering data, research and services that provide an expanded and comprehensive view of the local media and advertising sector.

Mark Fratrik serves as BIA/Kelsey's SVP/chief economist and is responsible for forecasting across all local media segments. He also manages the firm's numerous proprietary databases and conducts primary research on various trends as they affect the broadcasting and related communications industries. A former member of MFM's board of directors, Fratrik was VP/economist for NAB, the National Association of Broadcasters.

Eligible registered participants in the Distance Learning Seminar will also receive up to one CPE credit toward their certified public accounting (CPA) license. MFM is registered with the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA) as a sponsor of continuing professional education on the National Registry of CPE Sponsors.

The registration fee for the event is $50 for individual members of MFM or BCCA and $75 for non-members. There is no charge for Corporate Member group employees. The deadline to register at these rates is 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday, October 23. Registrations received after that time will be charged an additional $20 late fee.

More information and an online registration form may be found on MFM's website.

About MFM and BCCA:

Media Financial Management Association (MFM) is the premiere resource for financial professionals for media industry education, networking, and information sharing throughout the U.S. and Canada. More information about MFM is available on its Web site: http://www.mediafinance.org and via its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter. Its BCCA subsidiary serves as the media industry's credit association. BCCA's revenue management services encompass a variety of credit reports on national and local media advertisers and agencies, including Media Whys, a credit report for media businesses which offers a credit score based on industry-specific aging combined with trade data from Experian or D+B. More information about BCCA is available at http://www.bccacredit.com as well as its updates on Linkedin, Facebook and Twitter.