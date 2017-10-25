BEYBLADE BURST Scores Season 2 with Renewals by Disney XD (US, Canada) and Corus' Teletoon (Canada)

Continuing the momentum of a very successful first season, SUNRIGHTS INC. today announced renewals for its popular animated BEYBLADE BURST series. The New York City-based entertainment rights management company has licensed Season 2, titled BEYBLADE BURST EVOLUTION, to Disney XD in the United States and to Corus Entertainment’s Teletoon and Disney XD channels in Canada.

“The response worldwide to the BEYBLADE BURST series from broadcasters, licensing partners and agents, not to mention from the BEYBLADE fans, has been just extraordinary,” said SUNRIGHTS Managing Director Kaz Soeda. “We’re thrilled that Corus and Disney are continuing with the next installment for the brand.”

In the next installment of the BEYBLADE BURST series, the 51 22-minute episodes comprising BEYBLADE BURST EVOLUTON welcome fans back to the world of BEYBLADE, the continuing saga of a group of passionate Bladers who follow their dreams on an unforgettable journey to the top. According to several fan sites, season 1 of BEYBLADE BURST was “absolutely awesome,” and so “wicked.” One fan or critic concluded: “The next chapter of BEYBLADE BURST will be so amazing.”

In support of BEYBLADE BURST Evolution toy line, Hasbro, the brand’s toy licensee, will be introducing the latest, epic way to battle -- the BEYBLADE BURST SWITCHSTRIKE line. The BEYBLADE BURST SWITCHSTRIKE product line, which hits store shelves in the U.S. and Canada in January 2018, will allow fans to switch up their striking powers and help customize the course of battle.

Soeda of SUNRIGHTS added: “With Hasbro’s introduction of the SWITCHSTRIKE toy line and the incredible new capabilities it has included in the BEYBLADE BURST app, we are continuing to engage fans with fresh, new BEYBLADE BURST brand experiences.”

Hasbro has also released the next evolution of the BEYBLADE BURST app, now available in the App Store and Google Play. This next evolution in the BEYBLADE BURST app allows fans to expand their play digitally and battle friends in over 90 countries worldwide through a vibrant global multiplayer mode with leaderboards, personalized profiles, an enhanced digital top selection and the capability of earning achievements to level up from Rookie to ultimate BEYBLADE Master!

Initially released in the U.S. (Disney XD) in December 2016, SUNRIGHTS INC. has licensed the first season of the animated action series BEYBLADE BURST to television platforms in Canada (Teletoon, Disney XD), Latin America (Cartoon Network), Germany (Nickelodeon), Australia (Channel Go!), New Zealand (TVNZ), France (Canal J, Gulli), Spain (Boing), Portugal (Biggs), Greece (Star) and Turkey (Cartoon Network), among others. Hasbro is the toy licensee for the BEYBLADE BURST brand and SUNRIGHTS is working with notable licensing agents in key markets around the world to expand the brand’s licensed product lines.