Bexel TSS Schedules Next Broadcast Equipment Auction for Oct. 25, 2017

BURBANK, Calif. -- Aug. 28, 2017 -- Bexel Technical Sales & Solutions (Bexel TSS) today announced that its next quarterly auction has been scheduled to close on Oct. 25. A specialized Bexel business unit that offers competitive pricing on a wide range of new and used professional video and audio equipment, Bexel TSS is currently inviting broadcast facilities and other media organizations to submit equipment for consideration in the upcoming auction.



"At Bexel TSS, we pride ourselves on being a go-to resource for competitive pricing on everything from complete camera chains, wireless audio systems, support gear, terminal gear, and everything in between," said Dale Storz, vice president, technical sales, Bexel TSS. "The quarterly auctions play a key role in our liquidation services, whether a company is looking to sell a few high-end items or liquidate an entire facility. The auctions are also an opportunity for Bexel to rotate equipment out of its own rental equipment inventory, which means customers can pick up some real bargains on top-quality gear from the most sought after brands in the industry."



Most equipment for sale in the Oct. 25 auction will be available for inspection Oct. 23-24 at the Bexel TSS facility in Burbank, California. For equipment lots that are too large or heavy to ship to Burbank, Bexel TSS will arrange for viewing at the source facility. Each online auction typically consists of up to 1,400 lots of equipment, with lots closing every minute. The Oct. 25 auction will begin at 8 a.m. PST.



"One of the big advantages of the Bexel TSS auctions is that we get participation from many different sellers and equipment from a variety of vendors. We have not only been the liquidation source for most of the broadcast studios and networks, but multiple manufacturers look to us to dispose of their excess inventory, b-stock, and demo gear," Storz added. "We encourage organizations of any type or size to contact us right away to make sure their list of video or audio gear will be considered for the upcoming auction."



More information about the Oct. 25 auction and other services of Bexel TSS is available at www.bexeltss.com. Companies may contact Bexel TSS with their equipment disposal lists for consideration in the upcoming auction by emailing TSS@bexel.com.



About Bexel TSS

Bexel TSS, a division of Bexel, has offered product sales at exceptional prices since 1991. Bexel TSS offers competitive pricing on new and used broadcast video and professional audio equipment, including exclusive dealerships with top-of-the-line manufacturers. The company's Liquidation Services organizes periodic auctions throughout the year to assist broadcast studios and networks with equipment disposal and sell-off needs. Visit Bexel TSS' equipment showroom in Burbank, California, to inspect gear, browse the shop, or check out product demonstrations.



