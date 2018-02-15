Bexel Orders PHABRIX Portable Analyser/Generators for Busy Winter Sports Season

BERKSHIRE, U.K. — Feb. 15, 2018 — PHABRIX today announced that Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has ordered 31 Sx portable HD/SD analyser/generators, including six Sx TAG analyser/generators plus 25 SxE units with eye/jitter analysis, for use in the busy upcoming winter sports season. This test and measurement equipment will be used for quality control and troubleshooting by engineers in the field and studio this winter.



"Ensuring video quality is absolutely essential for high-profile live sports productions," said Martin Mulligan, PHABRIX's sales and operations director. "Our Sx range offers engineers a high level of mobility, as well as the advanced diagnostic toolset needed to address urgent video and audio quality issues."



The ultra-compact Sx test and measurement range offers advanced capabilities including hybrid IP/SDI performance (Sx TAG) and physical layer testing (SxE), along with proven rugged design and exceptional ease of use. In addition to handling 3G/HD/SD-SDI, optical SDI, HDMI, and analogue formats, the Sx series supports ST 2022-6 and, in an upcoming software release, ST 2110 encapsulation/decapsulation.



Designed for rapid fault-finding and compliance testing, the Sx range can also be used in remote locations with monitoring over a network. The rich diagnostic toolset includes a multiformat waveform and vectorscope plus video and 16-channel audio monitoring. An intuitive, colour-coded interface speeds testing workflows, and operation with mains or battery power provides versatility on the move.



Further information about PHABRIX's portable analyser/generators is available at www.phabrix.com.



# # #



About Bexel

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world's largest televised events. Bexel has mastered the art of service from concept to completion, and its unique solutions equip broadcasters to capture powerful content anywhere in the world. Bexel's specialized broadcast offerings include fiber, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales. Since 1981, Bexel has continually enhanced and evolved the media production experience. www.bexel.com



About PHABRIX

PHABRIX is a world leader in broadcast test and measurement, with a full range of portable and rackmount systems for rapid fault diagnosis, compliance monitoring, and product development. Technology strengths include IP video stream generation and analysis, advanced HDR/WCG visualization, and ultra-responsive physical layer analysis. The product portfolio includes the top-of-the range Qx 12G for hybrid IP, 4K/UHD, and HDR/WCG signal generation, analysis, and video/audio monitoring. The advanced, rackmount Rx range provides fast intermittent fault diagnosis in 3G/HD-SDI environments, using video capture and remote access. For applications demanding ultra-portable instruments, the company also offers the award-winning Sx range. PHABRIX maintains its headquarters and manufacturing facilities in the UK. www.phabrix.com



Link to Word Doc:www.wallstcom.com/PHABRIX/180215PHABRIX.docx



Photo Links:www.wallstcom.com/PHABRIX/PHABRIX-SxE.jpg

Photo Caption: Bexel has ordered PHABRIX Sx analyser/generators for the Winter Games in South Korea.



Share it on Twitter:https://twitter.com/intent/tweet?text=.@Bexel%20Orders%20@PHABRIXLTD%20portable%20analyser/generators%20for%20Winter%20Games%20in%20South%20Korea%20-%20http://bit.ly/2BtMf6Y