Bexel Opens New Location in New York City

(BURBANK, Calif.) - Bexel, a unit of the Vitec Group's Services Division and a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has announced the official opening of the company's new location in New York, NY. The facility will provide local access to Bexel's award-winning production services in Manhattan, while continuing to serve as an office for Autocue/QTV Teleprompter rentals, a leading provider of teleprompting camera and software systems. Autocue, a sister company in the Vitec Group, originally opened the location in 2013.

"This expansion was a natural step for Bexel," said Halid Hatic, president and general manager of Bexel. "As the preeminent supplier of broadcast services around the globe, we are keenly focused on being where our clients need us to be, and that certainly includes New York City. As the exclusive U.S. rental provider for Autocue, collaborating with their existing Manhattan location made perfect sense."

Bexel's New York office, located at 124 West 30th Street, will support sales efforts, provide a space for local clients to prep their rental equipment, and serve as an adjunct drop-off center for the company's hub in Secaucus, NJ. It will also continue to operate as Autocue's U.S. rental showroom. The company's premium QTV teleprompters and software systems are synonymous with quality in the broadcast industry.

Gregory Bragg, vice president of Global Sales for Bexel notes, "Our presence in Manhattan is a clear commitment to our clients on the eastern seaboard that we are close at hand and ready to help. We're especially looking forward to working closely with our colleagues at Autocue as we support the growth of their quality teleprompting service."

About Bexel

Bexel is the pre-eminent worldwide provider of broadcast services including video and audio equipment rentals, fiber services, new audio sales, used equipment sales, and repairs/maintenance. Bexel provides brilliantly designed and flawlessly executed systems and solutions to all customers - including producers of the biggest and most important televised events in the world. For more information, visit www.bexel.com, and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.

About the Vitec Group

For over 100 years, through every innovation in photography, film and digital image-making, Vitec businesses have developed a powerful portfolio of brand and products that have enabled some of the most amazing moments to be captured under some of the most challenging conditions. Vitec is an international Group principally serving customers in the broadcast photographic and military aerospace and government (MAG) markets. Vitec is based on strong, well-known premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely. Vitec is organized in three divisions: Videocom, Imaging and Services. Videocom designs and distributes systems and products used in broadcasting and live entertainment, film and video production and MAG. Imaging designs, manufactures and distributes equipment and accessories for photography, video and events. Services provides equipment rental, workflow design and technical support for camera, video, audio, fiber optic and wireless technology used by TV production and film crews. More information can be found at www.vitecgroup.com

