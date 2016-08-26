Bexel Moves to Larger Facility in Dallas Area

Aug. 26, 2016 – Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions has opened the doors of its new, expanded location in Grapevine, Texas. The company, which previously had a space in Union Bower, has doubled its size to 40,000 square feet.

“The new Grapevine office is significantly larger than our previous Texas location, which will greatly benefit our customers in both service and inventory,” said Halid Hatic, president and general manager of Bexel. “We made the move to a larger footprint in Dallas/Fort Worth to help support the expansive growth of our systems integration group Bexel ESS. It deepens our engineering talent for project work, and fortifies our technical expertise in fiber optic solutions and flypack production systems, which were called upon to support the broadcasts from Brazil this summer.”

The new facility will provide additional office space for Bexel Global’s growing staff of designers and project coordinators, and provide engineers with larger design, integration and staging areas to meet project requirements.

For over 35 years, Bexel Global has continually invested in leading broadcast equipment and technologies to meet the needs of the market. From the latest 4K and HD broadcast camera systems to robotic, super slo-mo, and specialty cameras, Bexel Global has a host of equipment to complement any production. All broadcast gear is maintained to the highest standards by a rigorous QC process conducted by in-house certified engineers for inbound and outbound equipment.

Bexel’s mastery in fully managed production services supports large-scale, technically advanced projects involving fiber optic solutions, RF intercom and audio, graphics production, specialty cameras, workflow solutions, custom flypacks, and mobile facilities. The company’s operational excellence has played an integral role in the broadcast success of some of the world’s most recognized events.

“We’re steadfast in our commitment to providing our customers with what they need,” added Hatic, “and this new location will give us greater latitude to cultivate innovation and handle more expansion in the future.”