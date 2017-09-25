Bexel Launches Sideline Audio/Video Cart

BURBANK, Calif. -- Sept. 25, 2017 -- Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, today announced the launch of its all-new, unique Sideline Audio/Video Cart, a plug-and-play solution for streamlining the acquisition of field audio and video feeds in all types of stadium sports productions. With its pneumatic tires and lightweight aluminum shell, the Sideline Audio/Video Cart can be easily deployed on the sideline or end zone of a sports field, or anywhere requiring quick and easy connections for video and audio feeds.



"At Bexel we're always looking to anticipate our customers' requirements with creative and innovative services while at the same time offering a systematic solution to their real-world challenges," said Lee Estroff, vice president, account development, Bexel. "That's exactly the thinking that went into our new Sideline cart. It's an efficient and self-contained vehicle that not only offers greater flexibility in acquiring audio and video feeds, but also accelerates setup and saves money. There is nothing else like it in the industry."



The one-of-a-kind Sideline Audio/Video Cart is fully customizable and can be equipped to each customer's specifications. Since equipment can be pre-assembled in the cart, setup and strike times are greatly reduced. Staff costs are lowered because fewer technicians are required on-site, and they can arrive later to the venue. The cart provides connections for single-mode fiber, SMPTE hybrid and copper cables, and hydra cable assemblies, and it enables MADI audio as well as wireless audio and video transmissions. A built-in patch bay makes it easy to monitor, troubleshoot, and manage signal routing.



The lightweight Sideline Audio/Video Cart can be moved into place and deployed in minutes by a single person, and it comes complete with integrated antenna poles, customized drawers for stowing gear, and a flat tabletop surface that can serve as an on-site workspace. The standard cart measures 72 inches by 47 inches by 36 inches, providing ample rack space for shows of any size, and its rugged, weather-resistant housing protects gear in all types of conditions. The cart is powered via 110-volt outlet and provides an extended period of UPS backup power.



More information on the Sideline Audio/Video Cart and other Bexel products and services is available at http://bexel.com/.



About Bexel

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services company, skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world's largest televised events. Bexel has mastered the art of service from concept to completion, and its unique solutions equip broadcasters to capture powerful content anywhere in the world. Bexel's specialized broadcast offerings include fiber, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales. Since 1981, Bexel has continually enhanced and evolved the media production experience.



About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP Group Inc. has been the leading production partner supporting premier content producers across the broadcast and live events industries -- and across the globe. The company provides the technology and know-how to support the most prestigious sports, entertainment, music, and corporate events worldwide. Its technical services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast services, premium playout, post production, and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, they have supported productions in more than 85 countries on all seven continents.



NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 21 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.



