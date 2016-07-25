Bexel Global Expands Fiber Capabilities to Meet Increased Demand

BURBANK, Calif. (July 23, 2016) – Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions, a leading worldwide provider of broadcast services and solutions, has announced extensive additions to its fiber inventory with significant purchases from MultiDyne Video & Fiber-Optic Systems and Grass Valley Telecast and fiber optic cable. The expansion will support Bexel Global’s customers who are engaged in significant live broadcast events this summer and fall.

Bexel has purchased a large quantity of additional Fiber-Savers (9x9 channel and 6x0 channel systems) from MultiDyne to augment their already extensive hardware inventory. The MultiDyne Fiber-Saver provides flexibility in the field to combine up to 18 HD-SDI feeds, or other optical signals of any wavelength, plus copper HD-SDI feeds onto one single-mode fiber. This ability to mix a combination of optical and copper-based signals onto one fiber provides maximum efficiency in the field for any type of production.

Bexel doubled their hardware inventory of SMPTE Hybrid Eliminators with the purchase of an additional 50 Grass Valley SHED-HDX SMPTE Fiber adapters which now allows Bexel to have over 100 systems in rentals. The SHED-HDX device enables conversion of a SMPTE fiber signal into a tactical fiber signal for longer runs, using a lower cost tactical fiber cable. This configuration is used with most broadcast cameras when in remote field production.

Bexel expanded their fiber optic cable inventory with 20,000 feet of TAC-72 strand cable for remote field productions. This offering enables the movement of a large number of signals over one large cable for maximum capacity and ease of deployment.

Bexel also increased its SMPTE fiber cable inventory by another 20,000 feet to meet growing demands. “Bexel continues to be well positioned to support and fulfill the needs of some of the most high-profile broadcasts,” said Tom Dickinson, CTO of Bexel. “Our experts have created and implemented complex signal flows for major projects. We can design the equipment around our customers’ signal needs. With 20 years of field experience, we know what products and solutions work, and which ones do not.”

Every year, Bexel is called upon to deliver custom fiber infrastructures and engineering expertise for the largest global sporting, entertainment and special events. “The recent additions to our fiber inventory will strengthen our resources as we continue to pursue complex projects with advanced technologies along our engineering expertise,” said Edd Bonner, vice president of engineering at Bexel.

All major sporting and live events rely on fiber to some degree for production. Supporting that trend are the cameras that predominantly use fiber cable, along with the various feeds around the compound and between mobile trucks, to the announce booth, stadium floor, transmission and distribution areas, and many other production support locations; all relying upon fiber cable and hardware for crucial connectivity. Now, with the need to support 4K, it is increasing the required bandwidth, which has an effect on the demand for fiber.

“The amount of signal paths that are required in production continues to expand rapidly,” adds Dickinson. “The investments we’ve made will enable a robust inventory and the flexibility to deliver elegant solutions for our customers who face incredible demands.”

