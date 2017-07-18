Bexel Expands FreeSpeak II Wireless Intercom Capabilities for Rental Customers

BURBANK, Calif. -- July 18, 2017 -- Bexel today announced that the company has expanded its rental inventory of Clear-Com's FreeSpeak II(TM) wireless intercom systems. In addition, Bexel has also recently completed several large deployments of the next-generation systems.



FreeSpeak II is a high-performance wireless intercom system designed for extensive communications in large-scale operations. Its ability to maintain a strong and continuous wireless connection across an expansive coverage area while providing crystal-clear digital audio makes FreeSpeak II the ideal wireless roaming solution for live event, broadcast, sports production, industrial, military, and government applications. When compared to large-scale UHF wireless intercom systems, FreeSpeak II is a highly flexible and cost-effective intercom solution.



"FreeSpeak II is a very popular and important part of our inventory, and it's a real game-changer in wireless intercom solutions," said Rod Allen, senior project manager, Bexel. "Since the system operates in the 1.9 GHz and 2.4 GHz bands, it's not affected by the FCC's recent bandwidth spectrum reallocation. When integrated with the Clear-Com HX Matrix systems, it becomes a powerful tool that intelligently connects the wireless user to all the other users in the system, including wireless or hardwired IP devices like cellular phones, laptop computers, and SIP phone systems."



FreeSpeak II has proven particularly valuable on location for large, high-profile, live broadcast productions, such as awards shows, in which large numbers of production-crew members need to communicate across an expansive venue. To date, Bexel's broadcast customers have used the system on productions as varied as the "Hell's Kitchen" reality television show and live streaming events.



Allen added, "FreeSpeak II is highly popular with engineering teams and end users on a wide variety of projects, and we've seen demand for the system increase dramatically. We've had FreeSpeak II and its predecessor in our inventory for many years, and were pleased to see the positive response to this system by our customers."



About Bexel

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world's largest televised events. Bexel has mastered the art of service from concept to completion, and its unique solutions equip broadcasters to capture powerful content anywhere in the world. Bexel's specialized broadcast offerings include fiber, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales. Since 1981, Bexel has continually enhanced and evolved the media production experience. Bexel is a Vitec Group brand.



