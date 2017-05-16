Bexel ESS Provides High-Profile Upgrade for Major Regional Bank

BURBANK, Calif. -- May 16, 2017 -- Bexel ESS today announced an engagement for a large Fortune 500-listed financial institution. Projects include design and installation of a new multicamera green-screen studio and studio control system and a new conference room, expected to be completed later this year.



The bank operates more than 1,500 branch offices and almost 2,000 automated teller machines across 15 southern U.S. states. The new system designed by Bexel ESS -- operational since January -- enables the bank to produce and deliver broadcast-quality content, including coverage of corporate board meetings and CEO messages, to employees and branches.



"Many companies today are hiring younger staff with an average age of 27, and these employees prefer video content over email communication," said John Mills, director of business development, Bexel ESS. "Also, video messaging adds a visual impact to the message that isn't possible with email, meaning that employees are more engaged and more likely to retain the content."



The studio project, a substantial upgrade to the production facility Bexel ESS created for the bank two years ago, involved moving the entire operation to another floor in the building and adding several pieces of new equipment, including Litepanels Astra Bi-Color lights, a 40x40 router, Panasonic PTZ cameras, an FIS duplex fiber patch, AJA converters, and Manfrotto tripods and accessories. By adding switching, fiber patching, more cameras, new lighting, enhanced audio, better graphics, and a green screen for a virtual set, Bexel ESS greatly improved the bank's workflow and production capabilities. The result is drastically superior production quality compared with the bank's previous system.



"We have enjoyed a long and successful relationship with this customer, and it now considers Bexel ESS to be a trusted partner. Only two years ago, we completed another control room upgrade for the company, so naturally it turned to us for this new project," Mills added. "The new system enables the bank to produce, edit, and distribute in-house content that would otherwise require it to hire an outside production facility. It's a great example of our versatility in addressing a wide range of vertical markets, including corporate and enterprise video."



In addition to providing turnkey design and integration services, Bexel ESS serves as a trusted resource for project development, enterprise solutions, managed services, and maintenance and support. More information on Bexel ESS and its products and services is available at www.bexel.com/systems-integration.

About Bexel ESS

Bexel ESS, a division of Bexel Global Broadcast Solutions, is the choice vendor for custom systems integration, managed services, and fiber-optic solutions for high-profile broadcasters and networks. Launched in 2012, Bexel ESS designs and installs complete, turnkey solutions for permanent facilities, major events, live game production, and enterprise markets. Bexel ESS pioneered the conversion of copper cable plant systems to optical fiber, and today specializes in design, implementation, and maintenance of broadcast cable plants.



All trademarks appearing herein are the property of their respective owners.



