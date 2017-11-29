Bexel Adds Sony PXW-Z450 4K Camcorders to Inventory

BURBANK, Calif. — Nov. 29, 2017 — Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services Company, has greatly expanded its 4K and HDR capabilities with the purchase of five Sony PXW-Z450 camcorders, the first 4K shoulder-style cameras to join the Bexel rental inventory. Over the next year, Bexel will increase its investment to 20 of the Sony camcorders, which will see their first use for coverage of the upcoming events in PyeongChang, South Korea.



"With the growth of OTT services, many of our clients are stepping up production in 4K and UHD projects for a variety of nontraditional platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, Facebook Live, and YouTube Live," said Tom Dickinson, vice president, technology, Bexel. "Many of these shows, particularly the unscripted ones, involve a fair amount of field acquisition work to which a broadcast-style ENG camcorder is better suited than is a cinema-style camera. Demand for high dynamic range, or HDR, continues to grow, and the PXW-Z450 will be HDR-capable later this year. As the world's first 4K 2/3-inch shoulder camcorder, the PXW-Z450 is the perfect solution for these productions, and it's the latest milestone in our ongoing investment in 4K and HDR technologies."



Joining Bexel's inventory of Sony 4300 4K cameras for studio productions, the PXW-Z450 camcorders are able to record 4K QFHD (3,840 x 2,160) at 50p/59.94p, as well as a variety of HD formats including XAVC Intra, XAVC Long GOP, MPEG HD 422, and MPEG HD 420. The PXW-Z450 is particularly ideal for live broadcast-style 4K productions, as it allows for the use of a wide range of commercially available B4-mount lenses without requiring an adapter. The new camcorders will gradually replace Bexel's current inventory of Sony XDCAM camcorders for use in multicamera productions.



About Bexel

Celebrating more than 35 years of broadcast excellence, Bexel, an NEP Broadcast Services company, skillfully delivers unparalleled production services and engineering expertise for some of the world's largest televised events. Bexel has mastered the art of service from concept to completion, and its unique solutions equip broadcasters to capture powerful content anywhere in the world. Bexel's specialized broadcast offerings include fiber, specialty cameras, 4K solutions, graphics, custom flypacks, and intercom, as well as systems integration, managed services, enterprise solutions, and product sales. Since 1981, Bexel has continually enhanced and evolved the media production experience.



About NEP

For over 30 years, NEP Group Inc. has been the leading production partner supporting premier content producers across the broadcast and live events industries—and across the globe. We provide the technology and know-how to support the most prestigious sports, entertainment, music and corporate events worldwide. Our technical services include remote production, studio production, audio visual solutions, host broadcast services, premium playout, post production and innovative software-based media management solutions. NEP's 3,000+ employees are driven by a passion for superior service and a focus on technical innovation. Together, they have supported productions in over 85 countries on all seven continents.



NEP is headquartered in the United States and has offices in 21 countries. Learn more at nepgroup.com.



