Bestselling Vinten Fusion Updated To Offer Nearly Twice Available Drag

London, UK (July 20, 2016) - Vinten, a world leader in robotic camera support systems and a Vitec Videocom brand, is pleased to announce updates to the bestselling Fusion Tripod Fluid Head. The Fusion FH-145, the latest in Vinten Automation’s next generation of heads, has been updated to offer nearly twice the available drag at maximum than the original model.

“The FH-145 is our flagship robotic head, and is widely recognized as the class-leading performance for studio automation,” said Product Manager Neil Gardner.

“This is an incredibly flexible system that can be used as a fully robotic pan-and-tilt head controlled remotely, or can be instantly switched to manual control when a cameraman is preferred during the production. With the increased choice of drag in manual mode, the FH-145 S2 provides the cameraman with finer control over the ‘feel’ of the head’s movement which offers the user all the more flexibility for shot control and creativity.”

The exceptional performance of the FH-145 S2 head stays true to the Vinten Robotics brand providing operators with the highest quality broadcast output in addition to three distinct steps. Step One offers the identical drag levels offered by the original FH-145 while Steps Two and Three offer additional drag levels.

Designed to support typical camera and lens packages up to 66 kg/145 lbs, the FH-145 S2 provides broadcasters with the ultimate flexible yet simple solution. Easy to set up, operate and service, every element of the versatile head has been engineered with the user in mind.

About Vinten

Vinten®, a Vitec Videocom brand, is a leading provider of manual and robotic camera support systems offering engineering excellence and globally supported solutions for a wide range of technologies and markets. Founded over 100 years ago by William Vinten, the Vinten brand is still based on its founder's guiding principles of highly innovative design and extreme precision in manufacturing. Offering a best-in-class range of products that includes manual supports, robotic heads, pedestals and controllers, Vinten is the premium solution for studio and outside broadcast. With over 80 registered patents, Vinten frees the camera operator’s creativity by making camera operation effortless.

Vinten – innovating perfect control.

For more information, please visit www.vinten.com

About Vitec Videocom

Vitec Videocom, the Broadcast Division of The Vitec Group plc, brings together some of the most respected, innovative and sought-after brands in the industry: Anton/Bauer, Autocue, Autoscript, Bexel, Camera Corps, Litepanels, OConnor, OffHollywood, Paralinx, Sachtler, SmallHD, Teradek, The Camera Store and Vinten. It acts as an endorsing brand for these market-leading broadcast, film and pro video products, encouraging multi-brand system sales and simplifying the way that customers worldwide do business.

The Vitec Group is a global provider of premium branded products and services to the Broadcast and Photographic markets. The Vitec Group is based on strong, well-known, premium brands on which its customers worldwide rely.

Vitec Videocom – advancing the quality and science of media production.