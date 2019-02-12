SERIES MANIA ANNOUNCES OFFICIAL “PROJECT EXCHANGE” WITH THE BERLINALE CO-PRODUCTION MARKET AS PART OF ITS DRAMA SERIES DAYS

LILLE, FRANCE AND BERLIN, GERMANY – February 12, 2019 – For the fifth straight year, Ms. Laurence Herszberg, general director and founder of Series Mania (March 22-30), announced today that Series Mania and the Berlinale Co-Production Market (Berlinale), have once again formed a partnership agreement surrounding Berlinale’s Drama Series Days.

As part of the partnership, Series Mania and Berlinale have set up a “Project Exchange”, whereby one project pitched at Series Mania is invited to pitch again in Berlin, and, in return, Series Mania will invite a Berlinale project to pitch in Lille as part of its professional event on March 25-27, Series Mania Forum. The project chosen in Berlin today and to be presented in Lille this March is Big Bones, a 8x60’ historical crime drama produced by Satelfilm and Superfilm (Austria). The series is adapted for the screen by David Schalko from his prior novel and has just been signed by the distributor Beta Film.

"We have chosen Big Bones for its new take on the period drama”, commented Ms. Herzberg. “This project introduces very strong characters and action in the incredible and rarely seen setting of Vienna after World War II.”

Ms. Herszberg and her team also accompanied the creators of the German series Immunity, which was originally pitched at Series Mania Forum for the 2018 Co-Pro Pitching Sessions and is one of the 10 projects at the CoPro Series in Berlin.

To discover BIG BONES at the Co-Pro Pitching Sessions 2019,for SERIES MANIA FORUM register now 2019

ABOUT SERIES MANIA

Created by Laurence Herszberg in 2010 in collaboration with artistic director Frederic Lavigne while both were at the Forum des Images, Series Mania brings the best international series to the big screen and offers audiences (over 55,000 spectators in 2018) the rare opportunity to meet and learn from renowned showrunners, directors and television talent. Series Mania has developed into a unique event with wide recognition that is entirely dedicated to series, aimed at both the general public and industry professionals. For the 2019 edition, from March 22 to 30, the Festival will once again be held in the charming northern French city of Lille (Hauts-de-France). As usual, it will include a program of world premieres and series selected for competition, overseen by a prestigious international jury.

ABOUT SERIES MANIA FORUM

Since its creation in 2013, Series Mania Forum, the professional side of the festival, has become a vital meeting place for series creators coming from Europe and the world. The Forum has helped numerous European projects come to fruition since its first edition, including but not limited to Liar, Tabula Rasa, Stella Blomkvist, Warrior and Keeping Faith, with many other series currently in development. In 2018, Series Mania Forum inaugurated Lille Transatlantic Dialogues (LTD), an illustrious meeting that brings together principle political, industry, creative, and economic representatives from throughout the audiovisual industry in Europe and the United States. With more than 2000 accredited professionals from over 35 countries during the last edition, the Forum has established itself as the scene where audiovisual policy-makers and talent can gather to imagine the next generation of series.